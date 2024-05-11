Meet man, who used to work 20 hours a day, built Rs 100 crore company, his business is…

Recognising the immense potential to succeed in this sector, the CEO of ExcelR, Ram Tavva also made his mark in the IT field and led his company toward greater heights.

The IT sector in India has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, transforming the country into a global technology hub. Recognising the immense potential to succeed in this sector, the CEO of ExcelR, Ram Tavva also made his mark in the IT field, and with his unwavering commitment, he led his company toward greater heights.

Before starting his business, Ram worked as a Sales Manager at Glaxo India Ltd (AFC), a role that guided him to understand businesses. With hard work and a desire to learn, he eventually earned the position of Service Delivery Manager.

He also pursued his higher studies at IIT in Kolkata to consolidate his knowledge in the IT field. Furthermore, he pursued and secured PMP and ITIL Expert certifications, establishing himself as an industry expert.

After resigning from his prestigious post, in 2013, Ram founded ExcelR, a company that provides training across Project Management, IT Service Management & Quality Assurance spaces.

ExcelR, like many other companies, encountered its fair share of challenges in the beginning. The team worked without a proper office and didn’t receive any salaries. Ram encountered various obstacles as he tried to register the company. This pushed him to self-educate in diverse fields like sales, marketing, and market research.

However, Ram never gave up and worked nearly 20 hours a day for ExcelR's remarkable growth.

Although Ram and his team experienced fluctuating revenues, his hard work finally paid off. ExcelR took 1.5 years to achieve break-even and 3 years to stabilise.

Ram played a pivotal role in ExcelR's extraordinary expansion amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. He introduced combo courses, referral businesses, and other innovative tactics that catapulted the company's growth by an astounding 1200%.

According to the Financial Express, ExcelR attained an annual run rate of Rs 100 crore while boasting an Ebitda of approximately 22%, well above the industry standards.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.