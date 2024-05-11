Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man whose company gets IRDAI's nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance Capital for Rs...

Meet duo, IIT Delhi alumni who left high-paying jobs, built Rs 40,000 crore company

This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

Meet man, who used to work 20 hours a day, built Rs 100 crore company, his business is…

CSK vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man whose company gets IRDAI's nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance Capital for Rs...

Meet duo, IIT Delhi alumni who left high-paying jobs, built Rs 40,000 crore company

This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage Sites

10 must-watch comedy blockbusters from 1990s

Indian batters with most runs for MI in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Not Robert Downey Jr, this superstar was first choice for Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, he refused because...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who used to work 20 hours a day, built Rs 100 crore company, his business is…

Recognising the immense potential to succeed in this sector, the CEO of ExcelR, Ram Tavva also made his mark in the IT field and led his company toward greater heights.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 11, 2024, 06:56 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The IT sector in India has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, transforming the country into a global technology hub. Recognising the immense potential to succeed in this sector, the CEO of ExcelR, Ram Tavva also made his mark in the IT field, and with his unwavering commitment, he led his company toward greater heights.

Before starting his business, Ram worked as a Sales Manager at Glaxo India Ltd (AFC), a role that guided him to understand businesses. With hard work and a desire to learn, he eventually earned the position of Service Delivery Manager. 

He also pursued his higher studies at IIT in Kolkata to consolidate his knowledge in the IT field. Furthermore, he pursued and secured PMP and ITIL Expert certifications, establishing himself as an industry expert.

After resigning from his prestigious post, in 2013, Ram founded ExcelR, a company that provides training across Project Management, IT Service Management & Quality Assurance spaces.  

ExcelR, like many other companies, encountered its fair share of challenges in the beginning. The team worked without a proper office and didn’t receive any salaries. Ram encountered various obstacles as he tried to register the company. This pushed him to self-educate in diverse fields like sales, marketing, and market research. 

However, Ram never gave up and worked nearly 20 hours a day for ExcelR's remarkable growth.

Although Ram and his team experienced fluctuating revenues, his hard work finally paid off. ExcelR took 1.5 years to achieve break-even and 3 years to stabilise. 

Ram played a pivotal role in ExcelR's extraordinary expansion amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. He introduced combo courses, referral businesses, and other innovative tactics that catapulted the company's growth by an astounding 1200%. 

According to the Financial Express, ExcelR attained an annual run rate of Rs 100 crore while boasting an Ebitda of approximately 22%, well above the industry standards.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Will Arvind Kejriwal's bail impact on AAP's election campaign for Lok Sabha polls?

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka fumes at KL Rahul after humiliating defeat against SRH, watch video

Meet man, an Indian-American philanthropist who donated Rs 83464 crore to Hindu American Foundation, his business is...

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people’s opinions...'

Zomato enters a new segment, to now offer free access to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement