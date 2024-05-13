Shreyas Talpade recalls how he felt bad when his film Kaun Pravin Tambe did not release in theatres: 'It deserved...'

Shreyas Talpade has opened up on his recovery from a heart attack and non release of films in theatres

Actor Shreyas Talpade has recalled the time when his film Kaun Pravin Tambe, which starred him in the lead, did not get a theatrical release, leaving him dissatisfied. The film, a biopic of cricketer Pravin Tambe, was released directly on streaming, where it generated positive reviews from fans and critics.

Backed by Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production, the film got a direct-to-digital release on Disney Hotstar. "I remember when the edit was locked, Neeraj Pandey gave me a call and said he loved both me and the film. He said the only regret he'll have is that we won't be able to release it in theatres because it's already commissioned for an OTT platform. We felt bad because it deserved a theatrical release. Nevertheless, it reached out to many people and that is what we eventually want," Talpade told PTI in an interview.

Talpade, who underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack last year, says he will wait to take up films with action and high-intensity drama sequences till he recovers fully. The Iqbal star was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after he collapsed at his residence on December 14, 2023. He was discharged after a week.

The actor said he is taking things slow for the time being and awaiting the release of his latest film Kartam Bhugtam. "There are certain limitations right now because my recovery is still in progress. My doctors have said 'Another six months and you should be as good as new'. So, I will wait.

"But till that time, there are some films that I am working on which probably do not have those kind of action sequences or high-intensity drama sequences which I might not be able to do immediately," he said. Kartam Bhugtam, directed by Soham P Shah, is a psychological thriller movie set to be released in theatres on May 17.

With inputs from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.