Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

Meet woman, established Rs 1590000000000 company, came to India as tourist, married Ratan Tata’s…

Lift collides with roof in Noida society after brakes fail, 3 injured

Meet man who owns diamond worth Rs 98 crore, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, his net worth is…

Shreyas Talpade recalls how he felt bad when his film Kaun Pravin Tambe did not release in theatres: 'It deserved...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

Meet woman, established Rs 1590000000000 company, came to India as tourist, married Ratan Tata’s…

Lift collides with roof in Noida society after brakes fail, 3 injured

7 snacks with more protein than eggs

7 fastest birds in the world

Sparkling images of deep space captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

Shreyas Talpade recalls how he felt bad when his film Kaun Pravin Tambe did not release in theatres: 'It deserved...'

Anup Soni slams his deepfake video from Crime Patrol, being used to promote IPL betting

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shreyas Talpade recalls how he felt bad when his film Kaun Pravin Tambe did not release in theatres: 'It deserved...'

Shreyas Talpade has opened up on his recovery from a heart attack and non release of films in theatres

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 13, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

article-main
Shreyas Talpade in Kaun Pravin Tambe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Shreyas Talpade has recalled the time when his film Kaun Pravin Tambe, which starred him in the lead, did not get a theatrical release, leaving him dissatisfied. The film, a biopic of cricketer Pravin Tambe, was released directly on streaming, where it generated positive reviews from fans and critics.

Backed by Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production, the film got a direct-to-digital release on Disney Hotstar. "I remember when the edit was locked, Neeraj Pandey gave me a call and said he loved both me and the film. He said the only regret he'll have is that we won't be able to release it in theatres because it's already commissioned for an OTT platform. We felt bad because it deserved a theatrical release. Nevertheless, it reached out to many people and that is what we eventually want," Talpade told PTI in an interview.

Talpade, who underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack last year, says he will wait to take up films with action and high-intensity drama sequences till he recovers fully. The Iqbal star was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after he collapsed at his residence on December 14, 2023. He was discharged after a week.

The actor said he is taking things slow for the time being and awaiting the release of his latest film Kartam Bhugtam. "There are certain limitations right now because my recovery is still in progress. My doctors have said 'Another six months and you should be as good as new'. So, I will wait.

"But till that time, there are some films that I am working on which probably do not have those kind of action sequences or high-intensity drama sequences which I might not be able to do immediately," he said. Kartam Bhugtam, directed by Soham P Shah, is a psychological thriller movie set to be released in theatres on May 17.

With inputs from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ankush Bahuguna, first Indian male beauty influencer who is all set to shine at Cannes 2024

Happy Mother’s Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share on this special day

Meet TV star who had Rs 500 salary, now charges Rs 5 crore per episode, his show is watched in 192 countries, he is...

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

India's most successful star kid was superstar at 14, daughter of tawaif, affair with married star broke her, died at...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement