Mukesh Ambani's Reliance planning to enter into Rs 1252740 crore sector, may buy...

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is one of the largest companies in India by market cap. He is the chairman of the Reliance Group, while his children -- Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani -- hold key positions in different subsidiaries of the group. Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and Asia with a real-time net worth of Rs 920340 crore, as per Forbes. He has been expanding his business in various sectors including telecom and retail. Now, the 67-year-old is planning to enter into the USD 150 billion (Rs 1252740 crore) diagnostic healthcare segment.

According to a HinduBusinessline report, Reliance Group's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures may acquire a majority stake in a diagnostic services company with Rs 1000-3000 crore. The Reliance subsidiary is looking for a player with a pan-India presence, the report stated quoting sources.

Presently, Reliance Retail has online pharmacy Netmeds in its portfolio. It had acquired a majority stake in Netmeds for Rs 620 crore in 2020. Netmeds offers pathology services through its tie-ups with other companies such as Thyrocare, Healthians and more. But now, Reliance wants its own diagnostic company with a large network of physical laboratories across the country, the report said quoting people aware of developments. Netmeds opened its first offline store in January 2023 and now has over 1000 outlets.

