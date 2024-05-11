Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man with Rs 8350 crore net worth, who took over Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani's bankrupt firm, he is...

Naseeruddin Shah reveals Pakistani fans' reaction to his character in Sarfarosh: 'Mujhe laga tha joote maarenge mujhe'

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali sends him best wishes after house firing incident: 'I want to appeal to Bishnoi community...'

This actress got married at 14, was cheated in love, became single mother, faced poverty, her daughter is superstar..

Israel-Gaza war: IDF orders new evacuations in southern Gaza as ceasefire talks fail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Naseeruddin Shah reveals Pakistani fans' reaction to his character in Sarfarosh: 'Mujhe laga tha joote maarenge mujhe'

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali sends him best wishes after house firing incident: 'I want to appeal to Bishnoi community...'

Viral video: Man wrestles giant python, internet is scared

This country of Europe to become Hindu nation?

7 warning signs of glaucoma

10 high-fiber foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Naseeruddin Shah reveals Pakistani fans' reaction to his character in Sarfarosh: 'Mujhe laga tha joote maarenge mujhe'

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali sends him best wishes after house firing incident: 'I want to appeal to Bishnoi community...'

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man with Rs 8350 crore net worth, who took over Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani's bankrupt firm, he is...

He debuted on Forbes World's Billionaires List this year along with 24 other Indians.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 11, 2024, 04:19 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nikhil Merchant is the managing director of Swan Energy, a company that works in various sectors including oil and gas exploration, textiles, and real estate. The 64-year-old acquired Swan Energy, formerly known as Swan Mills, in 1992. The company has a market cap of Rs 16582 crore. According to Forbes, Nikhil has a net worth of Rs 8350 crore as of April 2024. He made his debut on Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024.

In 2021, he won the bid to take over Reliance Naval Engineering (RNAVAL), a shipyard previously owned by Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani. RNAVAL is a shipbuilding and heavy industry company headquartered in Mumbai. RNAVAL is one of the first private sector companies in India to obtain a licence and contract to build warships.

Nikhil's brother Paresh, son Bhavik and daughter Vinita have board seats at Swan Energy. Nikhil pursued his Management Education Programme from IIM Ahmedabad. Besides, he holds a Diploma in Man Made Textiles Chemistry from SASMIRA. Nikhil has done his B.S. (Textile Engineering) from Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science. 

Presently serving as MD on the Board of Swan Energy Limited, he is also associated with many other companies, associations and committees on various positions. Nikhil has more than 35 years of vast experience in management, operations, business planning and implementation.

READ | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return from their investment in Go Digit IPO, they will earn Rs…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NSA Doval, UK counterpart discuss critical tech, global issues during strategic dialogue

Razorpay gateway used in Rs 6 crore bank heist, 6 captured in police raid

Meet star kid, action hero's sister, MMA-trained entrepreneur, who is confirmed for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

BCCI to advertise for Team India's new head coach after T20 World Cup

Kanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement