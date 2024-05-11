Meet man with Rs 8350 crore net worth, who took over Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani's bankrupt firm, he is...

He debuted on Forbes World's Billionaires List this year along with 24 other Indians.

Nikhil Merchant is the managing director of Swan Energy, a company that works in various sectors including oil and gas exploration, textiles, and real estate. The 64-year-old acquired Swan Energy, formerly known as Swan Mills, in 1992. The company has a market cap of Rs 16582 crore. According to Forbes, Nikhil has a net worth of Rs 8350 crore as of April 2024. He made his debut on Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024.

In 2021, he won the bid to take over Reliance Naval Engineering (RNAVAL), a shipyard previously owned by Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani. RNAVAL is a shipbuilding and heavy industry company headquartered in Mumbai. RNAVAL is one of the first private sector companies in India to obtain a licence and contract to build warships.

Nikhil's brother Paresh, son Bhavik and daughter Vinita have board seats at Swan Energy. Nikhil pursued his Management Education Programme from IIM Ahmedabad. Besides, he holds a Diploma in Man Made Textiles Chemistry from SASMIRA. Nikhil has done his B.S. (Textile Engineering) from Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science.

Presently serving as MD on the Board of Swan Energy Limited, he is also associated with many other companies, associations and committees on various positions. Nikhil has more than 35 years of vast experience in management, operations, business planning and implementation.

READ | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return from their investment in Go Digit IPO, they will earn Rs…