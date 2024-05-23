Twitter
Alia Bhatt comes out in support of pregnant Deepika Padukone after trolls bully her, call her baby bump 'fake'

Alia Bhatt likes a post slamming the trolls for bulling mom-to-be Deepika Padukone.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 23, 2024, 01:46 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Alia Bhatt comes out in support of Deepika Padukone
Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out to vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a white shirt and jeans. However, since she gave a glimpse of her baby bump, the actress has been subjected to massive trolling and online bullying. Now, Alia Bhatt has reacted to the same. 

After Deepika Padukone's baby bump's visuals circulated online, the trolls left no stone unturned to bully the actress and also called her baby bump 'fake'. One of the trolls wrote, "She is not pregnant stop faking it." Another wrote, "Why is she walking like that? baby bump is not that big yet." As the chatter of the trolls grew louder on social media, journalist Faye D’Souza, took to Instagram and shared a post in support of Deepika.

Alia , her mother & her sisters have liked Faye D’Souza’s recent post about Deepika
byu/HotTeaCofee inBollyBlindsNGossip

In her post, Faye wrote, “Dear social media, Deepika Padukone stepped out to do her democratic duty and vote. She did not ask for your feedback on her body or her pregnancy. You have no right to comment on any aspect of her life. Stop it. Behave.”

Actor Shruti Seth also reacted to the post, writing, “Luckily @deepikapadukone is too busy taking over the world to give a damn! She’s walking all over their damn opinions.” Actor Tina Datta said, “Exactly! People have lost it”. Not only this, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt also liked the post showing support for Deepika Padukone amid trolling. 

Netizens applauded Alia Bhatt's gesture and wrote, "Finally some sense prevailed in women uplifting other women !!! And supporting each other!! Love to see such positive posts!! Great one OP!!" Another user commented, "After the hate Alia got, I can see her empathizing with DP." 

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala and co-producer by her and Karan Johar. The film also stars Vedang Raina and is scheduled to release in theatres this September. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as the fierce cop Shakti Shetty. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15. 

