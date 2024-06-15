Shah Rukh Khan took only Rs 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he rejected Shankar's Nayak: The Real Hero, despite taking Rs 1 as a signing amount and giving bulk dates for the movie.

Anil Kapoor's iconic film Nayak: The Real Hero had its own journey. We know that director Shankar's film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan. But do you know, why he rejected the film? Do you know that Shah Rukh rejected Nayak after taking Rs 1 as the signing amount?

In a 2002 interview with Rediff, Shah Rukh revealed that he took Rs 1 as a signing amount, and promised him dates in bulk for Nayak. The Pathaan actor said, "Did he also tell you that I signed for him and took a signing amount? You know how much? One rupee. I took one rupee from him. And told him I would give him dates in bulk whenever he wanted them."

The Jawan star further revealed that they were supposed to do Nayak, which is a Mudhalvan Hindi remake, and also explained why rejected the film. "We were supposed to do Nayak (which Shankar then made with Anil Kapoor in the lead) together. I saw the Tamil original (Mudhalvan) and loved it. But, I was not comfortable about doing the Hindi version. I told Shankar that in Tamil, that whole chief minister for a day thing worked brilliantly, but I did not think it was such a big issue in North India. I didn't think the concept would work as it is." Khan asserted that they didn't have any major issues, just that they didn't think alike on a few things, so he backed out from the film.

Nayak 2 in the making?

The 2001-released Nayak will be followed by Nayak 2, with the original cast. Nayak failed at the box office, but over the years, the film gained immense popularity on TV and became a cult classic. The craze of Nayak has inspired producer Deepak Mukut to buy the movie rights from producer A.M Ratnam and make a sequel.

While speaking to Mid-Day, Deepak Mukut said, "We are planning a sequel and are thinking of taking the story forward with the old characters. I have bought the rights from AM Ratnam long ago. We are writing the script of the film keeping the lead actors in mind. As soon as the writing work is completed. We will decide further. We have many directors in mind, but no one has been finalised."

Read: Meet actor who worked with Amitabh, Dharmendra, Anil; was paid Rs 1 lakh in 70s, failed as hero, then found success in..