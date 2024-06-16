Twitter
Nagpur car accident: Five injured as minor loses control of car

Five persons were injured, two of them critically, when a 17-year-old boy lost control of the car he was trying to park in Venkatesh Nagar locality here on Saturday afternoon, police said

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Nagpur car accident: Five injured as minor loses control of car
Representational image
Five persons were injured, two of them critically, when a 17-year-old boy lost control of the car he was trying to park in Venkatesh Nagar locality here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The boy worked at a garage, and his employer had asked him to park the car, said an official of Nandanvan police station.

The car belongs to a local political leader and did not have insurance, the police official said without disclosing the car owner’s name.

Instead of engaging the clutch, the minor accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to surge forward, he said.

It struck several parked vehicles and ran into three fruit-and-vegetable vendors and two bystanders, the official said.

Mahendra Badridas Aggarwal (55) and Vandana Aggarwal (54), Basanti Netam (40), Golu Gupta (23) and Vikram Bhosale (27) were injured and are undergoing treatment at hospital.

A case was registered for rash driving under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, and the minor was detained. Further probe was on, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

