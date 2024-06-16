Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

PM Kisan 17th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore for farmers on..

Nagpur car accident: Five injured as minor loses control of car

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone

Which is the newest religion in world

8 home remedies to reduce uric acid levels

8 most beautiful dams in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Bollywood's most expensive film was huge flop, starred three superstars, director contemplated suicide, earned just...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Darshan's lawyer Anil Babu said, "Vijayalaxmi wants to clarify to the media and the people of Karnataka that she is the only legally married wife (of Darshan), and there is no one else other than her."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 10:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...
Darshan and Pavithra Gowda
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pavithra Gowda, one of the prime accused in the murder of a fan of Kannada superstar Darshan, is just a co-star of the actor and not his wife, Darshan's counsel Anil Babu clarified on Saturday. Darshan, his 'partner' Pavithra Gowda, and 14 others were arrested earlier this week on charges of murdering Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga.

The probe so far revealed that Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and brutally tortured to death.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Darshan at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station on Saturday, Anil Babu said, "I have met Darshan twice after his arrest. I am representing Darshan through his wife, in-laws, and family members. His wife Vijayalaxmi is sad with some sections of the media projecting Pavithra Gowda as Darshan's wife. She can't even go outside."

According to Anil Babu, Vijayalaxmi wants to clarify to the media and the people of Karnataka that she is the only legally married wife (of Darshan), and there is no one else other than her. "The couple has one son. Pavithra Gowda is a co-artiste and friend of Darshan, and there is no relationship between them," he said.

When asked about the police and the authorities addressing Pavithra Gowda as Darshan's wife, Anil Babu said most probably they did so by mistake. "There is no record to prove that Pavithra Gowda is Darshan's wife. Had they been married, there should have been some documents, but there is nothing to show that she is the wife of Darshan,", Anil Babu maintained. "Darshan is married to only one person, which is Vijayalaxmi,” he added.

Asked about Darshan's state in police custody, the counsel said, "He is doing fine. We cannot ask many questions in the presence of the police other than his health condition, etc. Darshan had pain in his shoulder and ankle. A media trial is going on with reports already claiming that Darshan will get 14 years in jail. We will move a bail application before the sessions court at an appropriate time after getting the necessary documents," he said.

To recall, Pavithra Gowda had put up a post on social media celebrating 10 years of her 'relationship' with the actor, which Vijayalaxmi strongly objected to as she slammed her for 'destroying' her family. While the actor's fans were divided over their support for either of the two women, Renukaswamy had backed Vijayalaxmi and sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda that reportedly triggered a chain of events leading to his death.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Meet actor who delivered superhit at 8, then gave many flop films, got addicted to alcohol, wife had to work, now..

Chandu Champion box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film sees 40% growth due to positive word of mouth, earns...

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE breaks cover, new entry level smartwatch launching on…

Anees Bazmee breaks his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: ‘I don’t know kya…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement