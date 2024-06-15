Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'

Wayanad or Raebareli? Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi likely to decide on Monday

PM Modi to flag off 2 new Vande Bharat trains on this date, check route, timetable, and other details

Manipur: Major fire breaks out in abandoned building near CM Biren Singh's residence

Fixed deposits: Which bank is offering highest FD interest rates post RBI's new guidelines?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

10 costliest cities to buy a home

Does eating mango cause acne?

10 powerful hypercars with unbeatable speed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'

Shah Rukh Khan took only Re 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

HomeIndia

India

Fixed deposits: Which bank is offering highest FD interest rates post RBI's new guidelines?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced raising the bulk fixed deposit limit to Rs 3 crore from the earlier Rs 2 crore. So, now your FDs worth up to Rs 3 crore will fall into the retail FDs category.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 11:19 PM IST

Fixed deposits: Which bank is offering highest FD interest rates post RBI's new guidelines?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced raising the bulk fixed deposit limit to Rs 3 crore from the earlier Rs 2 crore. So, now your FDs worth up to Rs 3 crore will fall into the retail FDs category. Anything exceeding this limit will be labelled as a bulk FD. Earlier, FDs of Rs 2 crore were considered as bulk deposits.

“The bulk deposits limit was enhanced in the year 2019 for Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) (excluding Regional Rural Banks) and Small Finance Banks (SFBs) as ‘Single Rupee term deposits of Rs 2 crore and above’. In a review, it is proposed to revise the definition of bulk deposits as ‘Single Rupee term deposits of Rs 3 crore and above’ for SCBs (excluding RRBs) and SFBs. Further, it is also proposed to define the bulk deposit limit for Local Area Banks as ‘Single Rupee term deposits of Rs 1 crore and above’ as applicable in case of RRBs. Necessary guidelines will be issued shortly,” the RBI said on review of limit of bulk deposits for scheduled commercial banks (excluding RRBs), small finance banks and local area banks.

Have a look at the latest interest rates for fixed deposits, available from top banks that have updated their retail deposits from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. Data is sourced from paisabazaar.

YES Bank

YES Bank, which revised its fixed deposit rates on June 8, offers FD interest rates of 3.25%-8% per annum for general customers and 3.75-8.5% per annum for senior citizens on tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years.

Bank of India

Bank of India offers annual interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.3% for its general customers. For those in the senior citizen category, the rates vary between 3% and 7.8%. The super senior citizens are offered rates from 3% to 7.95%. These rates vary for diverse durations right from 7 days to 10 years.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank has revised FD interest rates, effective from June 8. They also updated the retail deposit amount from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. For general customers, the bank offers FD interest rates of 3-7.20% annually and 3.5%-7.85% per annum to senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has revised fixed deposit interest rates and also updated the limit for retail deposits from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. HDFC Bank offers rates of 3-7.25% per annum on fixed deposits for general customers and 3.5%-7.75% per annum to senior citizens. The FD tenures are ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank has not revised its FD rates. They are offering FD interest rates of 3% to 7.2% per annum to general customers and 3.5%-7.75% per annum to senior citizens, on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Punjab National Bank has also revised fixed deposit rates and updated the retail deposit amount. Its FD rate changes will come into effect from June 10, 2024. The bank offers interest rates of 3.5%-7.25% per annum on fixed deposits for general customers and 4%-7.75% per annum for senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank is offering FD interest rates of 4%-7.25% per annum to the general public and 4-7.75% per annum to senior citizens. These FD rates are applicable on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

State Bank of India (SBI)

For general customers, SBI offers fixed deposit interest rates, starting from 3.50% to  7.10% annually. If you're a senior citizen, the bank provides even higher rates, starting from 4% per year and as high as 7.6% per annum.  The FD tenures are ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank offers annual fixed deposit interest rates that vary from 2.8% to 7.25% for their general customers, and for senior citizens, the rates range between 2.8% and 7.75% on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Fissures in Iran-China alliance: Island dispute exposes test of mutual non-interference

Elevating User Experience: The Impact of AI in E-commerce Navigation

Karnataka HC directs CID to not arrest former CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Not Parveen Babi, Zeenat, Sharmila, Neetu, only Bollywood actress to attend Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya's wedding was...

Drashti Dhami announces pregnancy after nine years of marriage, shares hilarious video with husband Niraj Khemka

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement