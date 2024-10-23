While there is a growing concern over work-life balance and toxic work environments, a viral post shared by an employee showing his manager's inconsiderate behavior towards him has angered netizens.

While there is a growing concern over work-life balance and toxic work environments, a viral post shared by an employee showing his manager's inconsiderate behavior towards him has angered netizens.

The post, shared by an user named '@kirawontmiss' on 'X', revealed that he got late to work after he met with an accident on the way. He also shared a picture of his car which was completely destroyed in the accident.

The post also involved a series of texts between him and his manager. As the employee sent a picture of his car to the manager, the latter replied, "Keep me updated on what time you're expecting to be here."

Having received no response from the employee, the manager texted again, "It's understandable why you would be late, but regardless anything that prevents you from being at the workplace other than a death in the family is unexcused at any company".

Here's how netizens reacted

The post got viral in no time and garnered over 11 million views, enraging netizens on social media.

"Managers like this scare me, like is your life that miserable?!" an user commented.

Another user shared a story about his 'cool' manager who allowed him to go home because he had adopted a cat. "'Unexcused at any company' meanwhile my boss let me go back home on work hours to adopt a cat we found", the comment read.

A third joined, "Happened to me at my last job. My boss asked me if I was alright and told me to let him know if I needed anything. It doesn’t cost anything to be cool to people".