Meet woman who was once a sweeper, single mother, cleared civil services exam to become SDM, now arrested due to...

Asha Kandara, once celebrated for passing the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam while working as a sweeper, is now amid a major controversy. The Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) recently caught her red-handed accepting a bribe.

According to an ACB spokesperson, Kandara was apprehended near Jaitaran with a bribe amounting to Rs 1.75 lakh. She is currently posted as SDM in the Heritage Nagar Nigam Jaipur. The arrest followed a tip-off that Kandara was accepting bribes in exchange for appointments as sweepers.

ACB sources revealed that on Tuesday night, Kandara traveled from Jaipur to Pali, while her son transported the money to Jaitaran. A broker named Yogendra Chaudhary was also present with Kandara. Both stayed at Hotel Sheetal in Jaitaran. Acting on the information, ACB Inspector Kanchan Bhati apprehended Kandara at the hotel with Rs 1.75 lakh in cash. The total bribe amount for the job was reportedly set at Rs 3.5 lakh.

Asha, who was 40 years old and a single mother of two had been working as a sanitation worker with the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation when she took that RAS exam in 2018 and the results were announced in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asha and her two children were abandoned by her husband 11 years ago. It was then that she took up the job of a sanitation worker at the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation to sustain her family. She did not lose hope and with the help and support of her parents, she decided to continue her studies and completed her graduation. It was after her graduation that she appeared for the Rajasthan Administrative Services in 2018.



Asha's father Rajendra Kandara pursued his studies despite his underprivileged background and retired as an accountant with the Food Corporation of India.