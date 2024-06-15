Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore company with mere investment of Rs…

‘Presented India's perspective on world stage’: PM Modi shares glimpses of highlights from G7 Summit in Italy

Student fails Physics, Chemistry in class 12th, tops NEET 2024 exam; candidate’s scorecard goes viral

Bristi Samaddar: Being social media creator not easy in India

Watch viral video: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni posts video with PM Modi with 'Melodi' reference

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore company with mere investment of Rs…

Student fails Physics, Chemistry in class 12th, tops NEET 2024 exam; candidate’s scorecard goes viral

Bristi Samaddar: Being social media creator not easy in India

Who was Ashwatthama? Why was he cursed by Lord Krishna?

Benefits of eating roasted chana daily

This place in India has no snakes, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Bristi Samaddar: Being social media creator not easy in India

Who was Pushtimarg sect's Jadunathji Brijratanji? Accused of sexual misconduct, Case inspired controversial film Maharaj

YRF, Netflix denied urgent hearing after they challenge stay order on Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

HomeViral

Viral

Watch viral video: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni posts video with PM Modi with 'Melodi' reference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also shared highlights from his participation in the G7 Summit in Italy and said that he presented India's perspective on the world stage.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Watch viral video: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni posts video with PM Modi with 'Melodi' reference
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie video on Instagram where she can be seen standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, the Italian PM can be heard saying, "Hello from the Melodi team." PM Modi couldn't help but laugh at the jibe. 

Posting the video, Meloni wrote, “Hi friends, from #Melodi.”

Let us tell you that the "Melodi" term went viral on social media after PM Modi and Meloni's bilateral meeting last year. The selfie of the two leaders on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai went viral on social media last year as well.

Watch video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@giorgiameloni)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also shared highlights from his participation in the G7 Summit in Italy and said that he presented India's perspective on the world stage. A video shared by PM Modi shows glimpses of the highlights of his visit to Italy, including his arrival in Italy to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's welcome at the venue of the G7 Summit in Apulia city in Italy.

Meloni greeted PM Modi with a 'namaste' and the two leaders then posed for a picture for the cameras. The video showed moments from PM Modi's bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

READ | PM Modi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni nourish India-Italy strategic partnership, seek to enhance ties in clean energy, AI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, was once world's richest person, he is now...

Bristi Samaddar: Being social media creator not easy in India

'There is no...': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan makes big statement on NEET UG paper leak allegations

NEET 2024 re-exam notification released, exam to be conducted on...

Watch viral video: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni posts video with PM Modi with 'Melodi' reference

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement