Watch viral video: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni posts video with PM Modi with 'Melodi' reference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also shared highlights from his participation in the G7 Summit in Italy and said that he presented India's perspective on the world stage.

On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie video on Instagram where she can be seen standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, the Italian PM can be heard saying, "Hello from the Melodi team." PM Modi couldn't help but laugh at the jibe.

Posting the video, Meloni wrote, “Hi friends, from #Melodi.”

Let us tell you that the "Melodi" term went viral on social media after PM Modi and Meloni's bilateral meeting last year. The selfie of the two leaders on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai went viral on social media last year as well.

Watch video here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also shared highlights from his participation in the G7 Summit in Italy and said that he presented India's perspective on the world stage. A video shared by PM Modi shows glimpses of the highlights of his visit to Italy, including his arrival in Italy to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's welcome at the venue of the G7 Summit in Apulia city in Italy.

Meloni greeted PM Modi with a 'namaste' and the two leaders then posed for a picture for the cameras. The video showed moments from PM Modi's bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

