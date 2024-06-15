Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024: Match abandoned due to wet outfield in Florida

Stolen Titian Renaissance painting found at London bus stop, is set to sell for up to..

Nagastra-1: Indian Army gets first batch of 'Made in India' suicide drones, check key features

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024: Match abandoned due to wet outfield in Florida

6 countries with no railway network

 Mughal princesses who were brilliant in art

8 best essential oils for back pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

Not Parveen Babi, Zeenat, Sharmila, Neetu, only Bollywood actress to attend Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya's wedding was...

Meet actor who worked with Amitabh, Dharmendra, Anil; was paid Rs 1 lakh in 70s, failed as hero, then found success in..

HomeTelevision

Television

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

In the exclusive conversation, Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhann talks about creative liberties taken by the makers in mythological shows and movies. He said, "Aaj ki audience ko drama aur masala chaiye."

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 09:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films
Ram Yashvardhan in Shiv Shakti
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Ram Yashvardhan, who has gained popularity by playing Lord Shiva in the series Shiv-Shakti Tap Tyaag Taandav, opens up about the creative liberties taken by the makers in the mythological series and films. 

In the past few years, the dramatization of certain events or the alterations in the on-screen adaptation of Indian mythology stories has been questioned, or rather debated by the audience. A film like Adipursh was slammed because of the overuse of cinematic liberty.  

In a conversation with DNA India, when Ram was quipped about his take on the responsibility of the makers about taking creative liberties in epic shows and movies, he says, "Aaj ki viewership (audience) jo hai, usse drama aur masala chaiye. Aur agar usko nahi milta hai toh woh nahi dekhna chahta. Aur agar woh nahi dekhna chahte, toh aisi mythological series aapki TV mein aa hi nahi sakti. Hence it works for everyone. Hume thoda adhikar milta hai. But apni limitations mein reh kar, aur jo sach hai, woh na badla jaye. Hum usse dikhane ka nazariya change kar sakte hai. Kisi event ko bada dikha sakte hai. Creative liberty hai, par satya ko aap nahi badal sakte hai (Today's viewership (audience) requires drama and masala. And if he doesn’t get it then he doesn’t want to see it. And if he does not want to watch it, then such mythological series cannot come on your TV. Hence it works for everyone. We get some rights. But stay within your limitations, and don’t let the truth change. We can change the way we show it. We can extend an event. There is creative liberty, but you cannot change the truth)."

Ram continues praising the mythological shows running on television, and adds, "Jo bhi bana rahe hai, sab bahut aacha bana rahe hai. Aur har koi apne-apne nazariye ke saath aata hai.  Meri nazar mein jo Shiv ki chhavi hai, woh aapki aankhon main shayad na ho. Meri ankh mein Shiv shayad dhadi wale hai, aur aapki aankhon mein shayad clean shaven. Aapki ankhon mein Shiv ek bodybuilder ke tarah honge, Meri nazron mein ek duble-patle lambi jaataon ke saath...shayad waise hai. Sabka nazariya hota hai (Every one is making it very well. And they have their own perspective. The image of Shiva that I have, may not be there in your thoughts. In my perspective, Shiv probably has a beard, and in yours, he could be clean-shaven. In your vision Shiv would be like a bodybuilder, in my perspective, he would be a skinny guy, with huge jaataye like a agohri...maybe like that. Everybody has a view)." Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav is currently airing on Colors.

Read: Meet actor who worked with Amitabh, Dharmendra, Anil; was paid Rs 1 lakh in 70s, failed as hero, then found success in..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Adani Group makes massive Rs 104220000000 purchase, it has now acquired…

DNA TV Show: What will UP CM Yogi Adityanath discuss with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur?

'Truth is that...': US on India's efforts to resolve border tensions with China

Kuwait fire tragedy: IAF's C-130J carrying mortal remains of 45 Indians takes off for Kochi

Delhi LG sanctions prosecution of Arundhati Roy under UAPA in 2010 provocative speech case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement