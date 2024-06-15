'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

In the exclusive conversation, Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhann talks about creative liberties taken by the makers in mythological shows and movies. He said, "Aaj ki audience ko drama aur masala chaiye."

Actor Ram Yashvardhan, who has gained popularity by playing Lord Shiva in the series Shiv-Shakti Tap Tyaag Taandav, opens up about the creative liberties taken by the makers in the mythological series and films.

In the past few years, the dramatization of certain events or the alterations in the on-screen adaptation of Indian mythology stories has been questioned, or rather debated by the audience. A film like Adipursh was slammed because of the overuse of cinematic liberty.

In a conversation with DNA India, when Ram was quipped about his take on the responsibility of the makers about taking creative liberties in epic shows and movies, he says, "Aaj ki viewership (audience) jo hai, usse drama aur masala chaiye. Aur agar usko nahi milta hai toh woh nahi dekhna chahta. Aur agar woh nahi dekhna chahte, toh aisi mythological series aapki TV mein aa hi nahi sakti. Hence it works for everyone. Hume thoda adhikar milta hai. But apni limitations mein reh kar, aur jo sach hai, woh na badla jaye. Hum usse dikhane ka nazariya change kar sakte hai. Kisi event ko bada dikha sakte hai. Creative liberty hai, par satya ko aap nahi badal sakte hai (Today's viewership (audience) requires drama and masala. And if he doesn’t get it then he doesn’t want to see it. And if he does not want to watch it, then such mythological series cannot come on your TV. Hence it works for everyone. We get some rights. But stay within your limitations, and don’t let the truth change. We can change the way we show it. We can extend an event. There is creative liberty, but you cannot change the truth)."

Ram continues praising the mythological shows running on television, and adds, "Jo bhi bana rahe hai, sab bahut aacha bana rahe hai. Aur har koi apne-apne nazariye ke saath aata hai. Meri nazar mein jo Shiv ki chhavi hai, woh aapki aankhon main shayad na ho. Meri ankh mein Shiv shayad dhadi wale hai, aur aapki aankhon mein shayad clean shaven. Aapki ankhon mein Shiv ek bodybuilder ke tarah honge, Meri nazron mein ek duble-patle lambi jaataon ke saath...shayad waise hai. Sabka nazariya hota hai (Every one is making it very well. And they have their own perspective. The image of Shiva that I have, may not be there in your thoughts. In my perspective, Shiv probably has a beard, and in yours, he could be clean-shaven. In your vision Shiv would be like a bodybuilder, in my perspective, he would be a skinny guy, with huge jaataye like a agohri...maybe like that. Everybody has a view)." Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav is currently airing on Colors.

