USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Ireland

The Group A matches are reaching their final stages, with the United States of America (USA) set to face off against Ireland (IRE). This match will mark the end of the Group A phase for the co-hosts, USA, who have exceeded expectations. On the other hand, Ireland will be feeling disheartened after their disappointing performances in the first two matches of the T20 World Cup, leaving them on the brink of elimination.

The United States of America (USA) has impressed fans worldwide with their debut in the T20 World Cup. After securing victories against Canada and Pakistan, they suffered their first loss to India, placing them second in the table. A win against Ireland will secure their spot in the Super-8 stages alongside India, eliminating the other three teams from contention.

Ireland (IRE) had high hopes of challenging teams like India and Pakistan in the tournament. However, they were unable to showcase their strength against Canada and suffered defeats to both India and Canada. Captain Paul Stirling and his team will be looking to finish the campaign on a positive note and aim to put up a strong performance against USA in their upcoming match.

Match Details

United States vs Ireland, 30th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 14, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

USA vs IRE Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Andries Gous

Batters: Harry Tector, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Harmeet Singh, Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

My Dream11 team

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (c), Aaron Jones, Mark Adair, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Corey Anderson, Joshua Little (vc), Saurabh Netravalkar

