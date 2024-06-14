Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

TLC 2.0 and T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Cricket Team: A Dynamic Partnership

Mohammad Hafeez hits out at Azam Khan for his poor fitness, says 'whole team covered 2 kms in 10 minutes, he took...'

In latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden salutes Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit, watch viral video

T20 World Cup, USA vs IRE weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Florida? What happens to Pakistan?

USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Ireland

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

TLC 2.0 and T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Cricket Team: A Dynamic Partnership

Mohammad Hafeez hits out at Azam Khan for his poor fitness, says 'whole team covered 2 kms in 10 minutes, he took...'

USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Ireland

Oldest crow to ever live, age was...

7 fruit seeds to eat for good health

6 cities that are located on two continents

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, risked career for love, quit acting after marriage, her husband is..

Bollywood's most successful actor has 74 hits, more than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Salman, Akshay; still not called superstar

Dharmendra Bilotia to star in Rajasthani web series on migrant workers' struggles

HomeCricket

Cricket

USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Ireland

USA vs IRE Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 30 between USA and Ireland.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Ireland
USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Group A matches are reaching their final stages, with the United States of America (USA) set to face off against Ireland (IRE). This match will mark the end of the Group A phase for the co-hosts, USA, who have exceeded expectations. On the other hand, Ireland will be feeling disheartened after their disappointing performances in the first two matches of the T20 World Cup, leaving them on the brink of elimination.

The United States of America (USA) has impressed fans worldwide with their debut in the T20 World Cup. After securing victories against Canada and Pakistan, they suffered their first loss to India, placing them second in the table. A win against Ireland will secure their spot in the Super-8 stages alongside India, eliminating the other three teams from contention.

Ireland (IRE) had high hopes of challenging teams like India and Pakistan in the tournament. However, they were unable to showcase their strength against Canada and suffered defeats to both India and Canada. Captain Paul Stirling and his team will be looking to finish the campaign on a positive note and aim to put up a strong performance against USA in their upcoming match.

Match Details

United States vs Ireland, 30th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 14, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 

USA vs IRE Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Andries Gous

Batters: Harry Tector, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Harmeet Singh, Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

My Dream11 team

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (c), Aaron Jones, Mark Adair, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Corey Anderson, Joshua Little (vc), Saurabh Netravalkar

Also read| Ricky Ponting asks Hardik Pandya 'how's family?', his answer is sure to end Natasa Stankovic's..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for third straight term

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's film postponed; to now clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Just Corseca by Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Wins 'Best Smart Gadget Brand' Presented by Sara Ali Khan

How to Prepare for Judiciary Exams in India with TopRanker's Judiciary Gold

Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement