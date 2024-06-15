Girl shocks internet by eating snake like snack in viral video, watch

A viral video showing a girl eating a live snake has shocked social media users, highlighting cultural differences in dietary practices.

In a shocking video that has recently gone viral, a young girl is seen chewing and eating a snake, prompting a mix of horror and fascination among viewers. While the sight of a snake often triggers fear and panic, there are cultures where consuming snakes is a common practice, notably in countries like China and Vietnam. This video showcases an extreme example of this practice.

The footage, which has circulated widely on social media, depicts a girl seated in front of a plate adorned with salad and green vegetables, alongside several snakes. With apparent enthusiasm, she picks up a snake and begins to eat it raw, tearing it apart and chewing its flesh as if it were a simple vegetable like a carrot or radish. The girl is seen gnawing at the snake near its head, working her way down to the middle of its body, before eventually chewing the tail.

The video's graphic content has stunned viewers, drawing a range of reactions. Many expressed their disgust and criticized the act. One user commented, "It is good that I was born in India," while another remarked, "Now what else will these Chinese people eat to be satisfied?" A third user added, "Due to their eating habits, new viruses are coming into the world."

This unsettling video was posted on the social media platform Instagram by @asmrmukbang. Since its upload, it has amassed over 15 million views and more than 1 million likes, demonstrating the widespread fascination and revulsion it has elicited.

The viral nature of the video highlights the cultural differences in dietary practices and the shock value such content can generate. For many, this video will evoke a sense of pity for the snake, while also raising questions about the ethics and safety of such eating habits.