Meet man, a tailor's son from Latur, who cracked four competitive exams, aims to become...

Despite facing many challenges and financial difficulties, he worked hard and has become a role model for aspiring candidates preparing for competitive exams

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, a 24-year-old from Latur, Maharashtra, has passed four competitive exams in a short period. Narsing Vishwanath Jadhav, from the small town in Latur district, comes from a poor family. His father, Vishwanath Jadhav, is a tailor by profession. In his first attempt, Narsing passed the Civil Engineer Assistant (CEA) exam and was appointed to the Public Works Department in Selu, Parbhani district.

Narsing’s other achievements include passing the Junior Engineer exam for the Palghar Zilla Parishad, where he secured the top rank. He also cleared the CEA exam for the Water Resources Department.

Narsing Jadhav told PTI, "I began my journey with the ambition to secure a position as a Class 1 officer and continuously studied hard. Though I have joined as CEA in the PWD, I will not stop my studies and continue to strive to achieve my goal of becoming a Class 1 officer. I was motivated by my uncle Dr Satish Jadhav, a teacher."

