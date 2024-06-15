Meet actress who became star at 17, rejected Akshay, Shah Rukh's blockbusters, disappeared from films, then became...

This actress quit Bollywood at the time when she was offered blockbusters opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor. She returned to movies after 10 years but went on to become supporting lead.

Achieving stardom in Bollywood is tough, but maintaining that fame could be much more difficult than gaining it. Today, we will discuss an actress who could have been a superstar, but her one decision led to a big loss. At 17, this girl from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, found her footing in Bollywood, and she could have been the next big sensation of Bollywood if she hadn't taken a break of 10 years.

The actress who missed the opportunity of becoming a superstar is...

Rukhsar Rehman, the actress was fond of acting since childhood. She was discovered by director Sawan Kumar Tak, who wanted to cast her in his movie. However, he wanted Ruksar to sign a three-year contract with him, but she refused. And that's how Rukhsar got replaced by Chandni in Sanam Bewafa (1991). A year later Rukhsar made her debut with lead role in Deepak Anand's Yaad Rakhegi Duniya (1992). In the same year, she was seen opposite Rishi Kapoor in Inteha Pyar Ki. Rukhsar got noticed after working with Inteha Pyar Ki, but then, she made the tough decision of quitting films for her studies.

The movies Rukhsar lost in her break

Rukhsar's father wanted her to complete her studies, and thus he called the actress back. Rukhsar obeyed her father's decision and moved back to Rampur. Rukhsar was offered Saugandh, Baazigar, and 1942: A Love Story. However, she rejected all of these titles and it benefited other actresses.

Rukhsar's comeback to films

After completing her studies, Rukhsar decided to jump back into films, and she made her comeback to films after a decade with Ram Gopal Varma's D (2005). However, Rukhsar was only getting offers of supporting roles, and she was seen in films such as Sarkar (2005), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), The Stoneman Murders (2009), Benny and Babloo (2010), Allah Ke Banday (2010), Shaitan (2011), PK (2014), and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Meanwhile, Rukhsar also found recognition in television after featuring in shows, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Tumhari Paakhi.

Rukhsar's failed marriages

Rukhsar was first married to Asad Ahmed, and they have a daughter, actress Aisha Ahmed. In a few years, Rukhsar and Asad got separated, and she got married to Khuda Hafiz director Faruk Kabir in 2010. However, Rukhsar and Faruk also got separated in 2023. Currently, Rukhsar is living with her daughter she's grateful to the makers and audience for giving her the opportunities and acceptance.

