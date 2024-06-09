Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor who failed to join Indian Army, battled depression at 21, was jobless after debut film, later became...

This talented actor made his debut with Akshay Kumar's film, and despite giving a stellar performance he was jobless for a year until Anurag Kashyap changed his life.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 04:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The actor who was jobless despite working with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn
When we talk about movies such as Khatta Meetha, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Raazi; one actor's name instantly strikes our mind- Jaideep Ahlawat. This artiste has proven his mettle with his impressive performances, and he's also regarded as a scene-stealer. It's funny that the actor who looks so natural in his performance never dreamt about becoming a film actor. He had different dreams, and the failure of that aspiration made him- the Jaideep Ahlawat. 
 
Jaideep Ahlawat's background 
 
Born on February 8, 1980, in Kharkara, Rohtak district of Haryana state. Jaideep did his schooling from Govt. High School, Kharkara. He attended Jat College, Rohtak. After graduation, Ahlawat did an MA in English from Maharshi Dayanand University in 2005. 
 
Jaideep wanted to join the Indian Army but failed in repeated attempts 
 
In 2018, Jaideep revealed that he dreamt about joining the Indian Army, and he failed multiple attempts to clear Services Selection Board interviews. While speaking to Quint, he confirmed that he even got depressed after his dream of joining the army was shattered. He said, "When the Army plan went kaput, I was depressed in a way that made me feel worthless. At the age of 20-21, the kid, the hardcore believer, was shattered. I was in a zone that made me feel like I couldn’t do anything in life." However he channelled his frustration and anger on the stage, and that's how he started developing interest in theatre. 
 
After college, Jaideep decided to enrol in FTII, Pune and pursue a career in acting. Jaideep graduated from FTII in 2008, and actors Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma, and Sunny Hinduja were his acting mates.
 
When Jaideep was jobless, despite working with Akshay Kumar
 
In 2010, Jaideep got a break in films. Director Priyadarshan signed him in two films. In his debut film, Khatta Meetha, Jaideep played the antogonist and earned good reviews for his performance. Later in the same year, Jaideep was seen in the director's hard-hitting drama Aakrosh. Despite starring in two distinctive films, working with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Akshaye Khanna; Jaideep had no work and was unemployed for a year. In an interview with Times Of India, he said, "Even after my film Khatta Meetha, I was jobless for a year. So, for outsiders like us, the film industry tests you at every moment." 
 
Gangs of Wasseypur- Jaideep Ahlawat's turning point 
 
In 2012, Jaideep was in Anurag Kashyap's two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. Ahlawat's performance of Shahid Khan was praised by the critics and the audience, and the film proved to be a turning point in his career. 

Jaideep Ahlawat's success in commercial cinema 
 
Over the years, Jaideep tasted success with Vishwaroopam (Vishwaroop in Hindi), Commando: A One Man Army, Raees, Raazi, and Baaghi 3, 
 
Jaideep Ahlawat: The OTT star 
 
Not only in films, but Jaideep became immensely popular in OTT. His role as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the crime drama Pataal Lok proved to be a breakthrough in the digital world. Jaideep further strengthened his position with his performances in films like An Action Hero, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Jaane Jaan. On the work front, he will next be seen in Maharaj, the movie that marks the debut of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid. Maharaj will be released on Netflix on June 14.
 

