Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor, who made his debut in Oscar-winning film, then had several flops, one OTT show changed his career, he is...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: Who is Shambhavi Chaudhary, India's youngest MP? Check her education, family and net worth

Meet actor who worked as tailor, freelance writer, has been active in films from 90s, became star at 47, earns...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to pick family seat Rae Bareli over Wayanad: Sources

‘It is premature to…’: Pakistan on not congratulating PM Modi after winning Lok Sabha Elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor, who made his debut in Oscar-winning film, then had several flops, one OTT show changed his career, he is...

Janhvi Kapoor is carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Mr & Mrs Mahi's success is proof | Opinion

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: Who is Shambhavi Chaudhary, India's youngest MP? Check her education, family and net worth

Monuments planned by Mughal kings that were never constructed

6 most awaited pan-India films

8 warning signs and symptoms of sleep apnea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

India Vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu React On IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 WC 2024

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Updates: Leaders Of 7 Neighboring Nations Will Grace PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

NZ Vs AFG Highlights: Another Upset In T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Janhvi Kapoor is carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Mr & Mrs Mahi's success is proof | Opinion

Meet actor, who made his debut in Oscar-winning film, then had several flops, one OTT show changed his career, he is...

Meet actor who worked as tailor, freelance writer, has been active in films from 90s, became star at 47, earns...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who worked as tailor, freelance writer, has been active in films from 90s, became star at 47, earns...

This award-winning actor has been active in films for three decades, but he got his due at the age of 47.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 04:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actor who worked as tailor, freelance writer, has been active in films from 90s, became star at 47, earns...
A still from Aamir (2008)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the film industry, we have seen actors getting their due after years of struggle and hard work. Today we will discuss an artiste, who has been active in films for 30 years and got his due in his mid-40s. This actor is also an ad filmmaker and has been seen in several projects, doing supporting roles. However, he became a star after giving a stellar performance in Badhaai Ho. Yes, we are talking about Gajraj Rao. 

Gajraj Rao's early life 

Born in 1971, in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, Gajraj hails from a middle-class family. His father worked with the Indian Railways. So, he lived in different railway colonies with his parents across the country. His interactions with people from the states like  Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, helped him mimic different dialects. 

When Gajraj got smitten by an acting bug

While studying at Delhi University, Gajraj was enamoured with theatre after attending a showing of Sandhya Chhaya. Then, he joined the theatre group Act One alongside Ashish Vidyarthi and Manoj Bajpayee.

Before films Gajraj worked as 

As per IMDb, before joining films, he worked as a tailor at Iqbal Tailors, New Delhi. Reportedly, he even worked as a freelance writer for Hindustan Times and Navbharat. He even got a job writing scripts for Doordarshan. 

Who introduced Gajraj Rao to the film industry? 

Gajraj Rao was introduced to director Shekhar Kapur by his friend, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. Shekhar was impressed with Rao, and he offered him the small but important role of Ashok Chand Thakur in Bandit Queen (1994). Since then, Gajraj has been seen making note-worthy appearances in Dil Se (1998), Aks (2001), and Black Friday (2004). He also played villain in Aamir (2008) and earned recognition. Rao further gained popularity with his role as Dhani Ram in Talwar (2015). 

When Gajraj Rao got his due

In 2018, Gajraj Rao was seen playing a supporting lead in Aayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho. Rao was paired with Neena Gupta, and the film revolved around them. Badhaai Ho became a blockbuster, and Gajraj became a star performer,  gaining widespread acclaim. His performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), was also appreciated and further helped him. For the web series Maja Ma, Gajraj Rao was reportedly paid Rs 1.25 crores. On the work front, Gajraj was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Read: This actor lost father at 5, worked as bus conductor, became superstar, later faced bankruptcy because...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Farida Jalal comes out in support of Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal amid trolling: ‘I don’t think her character…’

This film was made in Rs 6 crore, had no songs, was shot in a house, became superhit, revived horror genre, earned..

First edition of Ms Senior Pageant India hosted by Peach events captivates audience

Narendra Modi or Manmohan Singh: Which PM did Sensex give the highest returns?

Case Study: Moral Implications of the Modern Warfare in Gaza

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement