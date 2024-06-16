Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

PM Kisan 17th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore for farmers on..

Nagpur car accident: Five injured as minor loses control of car

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone

Which is the newest religion in world

8 home remedies to reduce uric acid levels

8 most beautiful dams in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Bollywood's most expensive film was huge flop, starred three superstars, director contemplated suicide, earned just...

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone

These drones are designed to hover around a target area until they find a target, then attack by crashing into it

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
In a major step towards India’s goal of becoming self-reliant in defence, the Indian Army is about to introduce its first locally made loitering munition, called the Nagastra-1. Loitering munitions can circle above a target area and wait for the right moment to strike. These drones are designed to hover around a target area until they find a target, then attack by crashing into it.
 
Most industries in India do not have the expertise to create weaponized drones for combat. This advanced technology was developed by Solar Industries in Nagpur and marks an important achievement for the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (‘Self-Reliant India’) initiative. Solar Industries took on the arduous task of manufacturing several kinds of weaponized drones and the successful production of the Nagastra-1 is a good beginning. This progress is set to greatly enhance India’s ability to use UAVs as powerful tools in warfare.
 
The Indian Army has ordered the purchase of 480 drone munitions from Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), a company fully owned by Solar Industries, as part of an emergency consignment. 
 
EEL, in partnership with Z-Motion Autonomous Systems Pvt. Ltd in Bangalore, has used more than 75% locally sourced components to design and develop the Nagastra-1. After successful inspection from May 20 to May 25, EEL has delivered the first batch of 120 drone munitions to the Ammunition Depot in Pulgaon.
 
VITAL STATISTICS OF THE DRONE
 
1. Precision Strikes: Nagastra-1 is designed for accurate strikes and can take out enemy targets with GPS-guided precision within a two-metre range
 
2. Highly Portable System: The system is very portable, weighing a total of 30 kilograms split between two backpacks. These include the Ground Control Station, Communication Control, Payload and Pneumatic Launcher
 
3. Easy to Carry: This lightweight, fixed-wing electric drone, which can be carried by a single person, weighs 9 kg and can fly for 30 minutes
 
4. Operational Range: Controlled by an operator, this drone has an operational range of 15 kilometres vis-à-vis 30 kilometres in autonomous mode
 
5. Quiet Operation: The electric propulsion system ensures a low acoustic signature, implying that it is very quiet, making the drone difficult for enemies to detect when it flies at a height above 200 metres
 
6. Surveillance & Armament: The drone is equipped with day-and-night surveillance cameras and carries a 1 kg high-explosive fragmenting warhead—a type of explosive that breaks up into small pieces upon detonation, causing damage over a wider area—to neutralise soft-skin targets, which are vehicles, or objects, without heavy armour, such as trucks or equipment, which are more vulnerable to damage from explosives or shrapnel
 
7. Recall and Reuse: If a target is not found, or the mission is cancelled, the loitering munition can be recalled. It uses a parachute recovery system to make a soft landing, allowing it to be reused multiple times. The capability to abort a mission, and recover and reuse the Nagastra-1, makes it stand out from similar systems developed by other advanced countries
 
The Nagastra-1’s success is striking, since it underscores the ethos of modern drone technology in military operation reinforcement. This was evident in the recent conflict scenarios in several war zones, such as Syria, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Ukraine, Armenia and Azerbaijan. In India, increasing drone incidents along the northern borders emphasise the need for such homegrown solutions.
 
(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
 
Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Meet actor who delivered superhit at 8, then gave many flop films, got addicted to alcohol, wife had to work, now..

Chandu Champion box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film sees 40% growth due to positive word of mouth, earns...

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE breaks cover, new entry level smartwatch launching on…

Anees Bazmee breaks his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: ‘I don’t know kya…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement