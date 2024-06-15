Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'

Swara Bhasker reacted to Kangana Ranaut's slap incident and exclaimed that whatever happened with the Queen actress was wrong, but she provoked her followers in the past with tweets that justified violence.

Actress Swara Bhasker has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's slap incident at Chandigarh airport, but she also asserted that bigger issues in the country need to be addressed. In an interview with Connect Cine, Swara shared her views on Tanu Weds Manu's co-star getting slapped by CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport and emphasised the fact that she has also posted some provocative tweets, which led to her ban from Twitter.

In the interview shared by Connect Cine, When Swara shared Kangana's reaction about not getting support from Bollywood after the slap incident, she said, "Kangana ko sirf thappad pada, uski jaan to surakshit hai. There have been people who have been lynched to death. There have been people who were shot dead."

The Nil Battey Sannata actress said that anybody who is a reasonable person would express that whatever happened with Kangana was wrong. "There is nobody who will justify the violence or an act of assault which Kangana suffered. So yes, what happened with her was wrong and shouldn’t have happened. It is not right to assault anyone,” Swara said.

She furthermore added, "Kangana was just slapped, but in the country, there are people who have lost their lives, they’ve been lynched to death, shot dead in a train by security personnel. There are people in riots, security personnel have been recorded beating up people. Jo log ye saare acts ko justify kar rahe hai, woh phir aake Kangana ke case pe hume mat sikhao. (Anyone who justifies these acts should not feel offended in Kangana's case)."

Swara shared her thoughts on why Kangana was not getting support, because she herself provoked her followers on Twitter, indicating violence and even calling for 'almost a genocide' by tweeting about PM Narendra Modi's virat roop from 2000 with reference to Gujarat riots. The Anarkali of Aarah actress further said that Queen actress supported Will Smith when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, and now she's seeking support, ab koi kya bolega. Swara said that the personnel who slapped her, Kulwinder Kaur, got suspended, but there are people who have committed bigger crimes who are roaming free. Bhasker added that it is high time we need to address bigger issues of the country.

