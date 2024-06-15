Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'

Wayanad or Raebareli? Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi likely to decide on Monday

PM Modi to flag off 2 new Vande Bharat trains on this date, check route, timetable, and other details

Manipur: Major fire breaks out in abandoned building near CM Biren Singh's residence

Fixed deposits: Which bank is offering highest FD interest rates post RBI's new guidelines?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

10 costliest cities to buy a home

Does eating mango cause acne?

10 powerful hypercars with unbeatable speed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'

Shah Rukh Khan took only Re 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'

Swara Bhasker reacted to Kangana Ranaut's slap incident and exclaimed that whatever happened with the Queen actress was wrong, but she provoked her followers in the past with tweets that justified violence.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 11:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'
Swara Bhasker-Kangana Ranaut
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Swara Bhasker has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's slap incident at Chandigarh airport, but she also asserted that bigger issues in the country need to be addressed. In an interview with Connect Cine, Swara shared her views on Tanu Weds Manu's co-star getting slapped by CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport and emphasised the fact that she has also posted some provocative tweets, which led to her ban from Twitter. 

In the interview shared by Connect Cine, When Swara shared Kangana's reaction about not getting support from Bollywood after the slap incident, she said, "Kangana ko sirf thappad pada, uski jaan to surakshit hai. There have been people who have been lynched to death. There have been people who were shot dead." 

The Nil Battey Sannata actress said that anybody who is a reasonable person would express that whatever happened with Kangana was wrong. "There is nobody who will justify the violence or an act of assault which Kangana suffered. So yes, what happened with her was wrong and shouldn’t have happened. It is not right to assault anyone,” Swara said. 

She furthermore added, "Kangana was just slapped, but in the country, there are people who have lost their lives, they’ve been lynched to death, shot dead in a train by security personnel. There are people in riots, security personnel have been recorded beating up people. Jo log ye saare acts ko justify kar rahe hai, woh phir aake Kangana ke case pe hume mat sikhao. (Anyone who justifies these acts should not feel offended in Kangana's case)." 

Swara shared her thoughts on why Kangana was not getting support, because she herself provoked her followers on Twitter, indicating violence and even calling for 'almost a genocide' by tweeting about PM Narendra Modi's virat roop from 2000 with reference to Gujarat riots. The Anarkali of Aarah actress further said that Queen actress supported Will Smith when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, and now she's seeking support, ab koi kya bolega. Swara said that the personnel who slapped her, Kulwinder Kaur, got suspended, but there are people who have committed bigger crimes who are roaming free. Bhasker added that it is high time we need to address bigger issues of the country.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan took only Rs 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Fissures in Iran-China alliance: Island dispute exposes test of mutual non-interference

Elevating User Experience: The Impact of AI in E-commerce Navigation

Karnataka HC directs CID to not arrest former CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Not Parveen Babi, Zeenat, Sharmila, Neetu, only Bollywood actress to attend Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya's wedding was...

Drashti Dhami announces pregnancy after nine years of marriage, shares hilarious video with husband Niraj Khemka

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement