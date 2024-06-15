Student fails Physics, Chemistry in class 12th, tops NEET 2024 exam; candidate’s scorecard goes viral

The viral post claims that the student has received 705 marks out of 720 in NEET, but failed to qualify the Physics and Chemistry exam in Class 12.

Amidst growing controversy regarding the NEET UG 2024 results, a student from Gujarat who failed her board exams scored 705 out of 720 in a bizarre turn of events. A student's marksheet that has been making the rounds on social media platform X is featured in a post. The student allegedly failed the Class 12 Physics and Chemistry test, despite receiving 705 out of 720 points in the NEET, according to the widely shared post.

The student obtained 21 out of 100 in physics theory and 36 out of 50 in practicals, based on the marksheet found in the viral post. The results for Chemistry were 33 out of 50 in practicals and 31 out of 100 in theory. The same student obtained a 99.861 percentile in NEET UG Chemistry and a 99.8903 percentile in Physics despite these poor Class 12 grades. This discrepancy in marks has raised serious questions about the authenticity of the student's NEET UG scores. However, DNA has not verified the authenticity of the marksheet image.

The NTA has scheduled a re-test for June 23 for 1,563 NEET UG applicants who obtained grace marks because of problems including distributing the incorrect question paper, tearing OMR sheets, or distributing OMR sheets later than expected. This announcement comes amid worries about grading in the NEET exam. The results of this follow-up exam will be released on June 30.

The Supreme Court's observations on the NTA's High Powered Committee report led to the decision to retest. As a result, the scores of the 1,563 candidates who received honours will be discarded. Allegations of anomalies and improper marking in the national medical admission tests have led to this decision.