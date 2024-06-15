Manipur: Major fire breaks out in abandoned building near CM Biren Singh's residence

No damage was caused to the chief minister's bungalow where security was tightened following the fire incident

A major fire broke out at an abandoned building near the Manipur secretariat complex close to Chief Minister N Biren Singh's official bungalow here on Saturday evening, police said. Three fire tenders were pressed into service and they put out the blaze within an hour, an official said.

No damage was caused to the chief minister's bungalow where security was tightened following the fire incident, officials said.

The reason for the fire in the private abandoned building is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

The building belonged to the family of late IAS officer T Kipgen, former chief secretary of Goa.

The house has been abandoned since violence broke out in Manipur last year, officials said.

Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities erupted on May 3, 2023. Over 219 people have been killed in the violence.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

