India

GAIL (India) Limited launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ campaign to promote clean and sustainable fuel choices

Representing one more venture by GAIL in Business-to-Consumer (B2C) digital communication, the campaign is strategically geared towards engaging retail Natural Gas consumers across India

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 04:19 PM IST

GAIL (India) Limited launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ campaign to promote clean and sustainable fuel choices
Known for its innovative campaigns to encourage people-driven efforts for environment conservation, GAIL (India) Limited has launched yet another series ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ to highlight the accessibility and benefits of embracing new, clean and environmentally friendly fuel options – Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas offered by GAIL and its group companies.

Representing one more venture by GAIL in Business-to-Consumer (B2C) digital communication, the campaign is strategically geared towards engaging retail Natural Gas consumers across India. ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’, which comprises four short films in a mini-series format, tells the stories of a close-knit middle-class Indian family and how they navigate their challenges through a smarter choice of fuel usage, switching to D-PNG (Domestic Pipe Natural Gas), C-PNG (Commercial Pipe Natural Gas), CNG and Industrial PNG.
 
A witty and emotional delivery of the story line and character arcs of the Mishra family makes their stories relatable, engaging the viewers to not only enjoy these short films but also encourage them to think about a shift to clean fuel. These 4-5 minute content capsules will be promoted digitally through digital and social media including GAIL’s YouTube channel, banners and influencer engagements across platforms.

Well-known actors Srikant Verma, Divya Jagdale, Luv Vispute and Ahmed Khan play key roles in the four episodic short films, adding a relatable and compelling touch to the message of sustainability and progress.

GAIL had earlier created the innovative OTT series ‘Hawa Badle Hassu’, a multiple award winning science-fiction drama, and United Nations patronised short films ‘Megha’s Divorce’ and ‘Elephant in the Room’, all of which centred on the importance of right environmental choices by common people.

Launching the campaign, Shri Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL said “Wah Kya Energy Hai is strategically crafted with GAIL’s key objectives in mind. It aims to persuade and motivate consumers by presenting natural gas as the smarter, safer, affordable and futuristic choice, one that aligns with environmental consciousness and the evolving needs of society. The campaign also endeavours to highlight the advantages of using natural gas over other fuel choices in view of the effects on both health and the environment. Through these concerted efforts, GAIL's campaign endeavours to catalyse a widespread shift towards cleaner and more sustainable fuel alternatives”.

Amidst the global shift towards cleaner and sustainable energy alternatives, GAIL stands as a pioneering force, spearheading the advocacy for natural gas and its transformative impact on society. With a commitment to environmental and societal progress, GAIL is a leader in promoting the widespread adoption of natural gas, recognizing its multifaceted benefits for individuals, communities, and the planet at large. 
 
For more information, please visit gailonline.com

Waah Kya Energy Hain Campaign

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBhxJ1uysPvxVrSZ2QmFB37sVcypMxU56

About GAIL (India) Limited: 
 
GAIL is India’s largest natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production & transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, etc. It owns and operates a network of over 16,200 km of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of the country. It is also working concurrently on the execution of multiple pipeline projects to further enhance the spread. GAIL commands around 70% market share in gas transmission and has a Gas trading share of over 50% in India. GAIL and its Subsidiaries / JVs also have a formidable market share in City Gas Distribution. In the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market, GAIL has a significantly large portfolio. GAIL is also expanding its presence in renewable energy like Solar, Wind, and Biofuel. Website: gailonline.com

