'It's beginning...': MVA Chief Uddhav Thackeray hints at continuation of Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition

Chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Uddhav Thackeray, suggested on Saturday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition will continue in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections following the party's outstanding performance in the recently ended Lok Sabha polls. Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, Congress, and the NCP, among other opposition parties, are members of the Maharashtra-wide coalition known as MVA.

The former chief minister said, "Lok Sabha poll victory for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is not the end, it is the beginning." In addition, Thackeray addressed the remarks made by the state's Deputy Chief Minister, who likened the MVA alliance's members to three rikshaw legs.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said in a press conference, "... Devendra Fadnavis told us that our government is like the three legs of a rickshaw, the condition of the BJP government at the centre is also the same... This was a fight to save the Constitution and democracy. (Maharashtra) Assembly elections are coming shortly. Earlier, it was the Modi government, and now it has become the NDA government. Now it is to be seen how long this government will last."

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar also poked fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the news conference, claiming that MVA candidates won seats in all the places where he held roadshows and rallies.

Maharashtra's veteran leader said,"Wherever the Prime Minister's roadshow and rally took place, we won. That is why I consider it my duty to thank the Prime Minister."

In addition, Congressman Prithviraj Chavan expressed his hope that the people of Maharashtra would continue to support the alliance and made a suggestion that the MVA may continue in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.



Chavan said, "... The people of Maharashtra have made the MVA candidates victorious... I hope that the way people voted for us in the Lok Sabha elections, we will get the same love in the assembly elections and now there will be a change of power in Maharashtra."

In the most recent Lok Sabha elections, the MVA coalition won 31 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, demonstrating an impressive showing. With 13 seats, Congress gained the most seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 9 and the NCP (SP) with 8.