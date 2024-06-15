Twitter
Not Parveen Babi, Zeenat, Sharmila, Neetu, only Bollywood actress to attend Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya's wedding was...

Read on to know which was the only actress from the Hindi film industry at Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's small, intimate wedding in 1973.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 08:54 PM IST

Not Parveen Babi, Zeenat, Sharmila, Neetu, only Bollywood actress to attend Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya's wedding was...
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at their wedding
On June 3, 1973, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot with each other in a small, intimate ceremony at the house of Jaya's godmother's house in Mumbai. The ceremony was a simple affair in the presence of family members, and only three people from the Hindi film industry attended the celebrations.

These included the lyricist Gulzar, actor Asrani, and actress Farida Jalal. Farida Jalal made the revelation in her recent interview, where she recalled how she acted as the third wheel when Amitabh and Jaya were dating each other. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress said, "They would take me with them on their coffee dates at Taj. They were about to get married and were in their courtship period. They used to fight like any other couple. I would tell them, 'Tum log mujhe kebab mein haddi bana kar kyun laate ho? (Why do you guys always bring me in as the third wheel?) I used to complain to them about spoiling my sleep as I was an early-to-bed girl."

"They would fight over stupid things, I can't reveal that. Jaya jaldi rooth bhi jaati hain (Jaya would easily get upset). Inka jhagda chal raha hai, woh royengi, ye manayenge (She would get upset, and he would pacify her), and I am witnessing it all, and I am loving it also because I am very fond of Jaya, I call her Jiya. Our friendship is quite old. They would have coffee or tea at Taj, and would return at around 11 pm. All I can say is that they are lovely people. The greatest thing for me is the fact that they called me for their wedding. I was there, Gulzar bhai was there, Asrani sahab was there, there was nobody else from the industry", she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farida Jalal was most recently seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Netflix, the period drama featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles.

