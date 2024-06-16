Twitter
Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Alia Bhatt's fans are threatening legal action against the Instagram user for sharing deepfake videos of the actress.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

    Several actors such as Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Anup Soni have fallen prey to deepfake videos this year. In such videos, a celebrity's face is swapped onto another person's face to propel a certain agenda. Alia Bhatt was also in the list of celebrities whose deepfake video had gone viral last month, and now again, another of her deepfake video has resurfaced.

    In the video, fake Alia Bhatt is seen doing makeup and posing for the camers in a black and white chikankurta. The clip was shared by the Instagram user named Sameeksha Avtr, whose account name is unfixface and her bio reads as, "I am video editor. All the videos are made with using AI for only entertainment purposes." The user has deleted the viral video now, but her Instagram page is filled with such videos, in which she has morphed Alia's face onto her own face.

    As the clip went viral on social media with over 17 million views, netizens expressed their concerns over how AI (artificial intelligence) is being misused. One netizen wrote, "AI is getting dangerous", while another added, "Is this even legal? Can you edit the face and post videos like this?". "Using another person’s face to get views is illegal, you know right?", read another comment.

    In May, Alia's face was morphed onto Wamiqa Gabbi's face by the same Instagram account, and that video too had broken the internet. Fans are now even threatening legal action against the person who manages the unfixface account and goes by the name of Sameekha Avtr.

