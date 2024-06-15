PM Modi to flag off 2 new Vande Bharat trains on this date, check route, timetable, and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on Thursday, June 20, 2024, to officially launch the Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express.

The Indian Railways has chosen to introduce two new Vande Bharat Exppress express trains as a major measure to alleviate the traffic jams in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The two new Vande Bharat Express trains will service important stations on their usual routes; one will serve Bengaluru and Madurai and the other Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on Thursday, June 20, 2024, to officially launch the Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express. From Chennai, he will have a video conference to kick off the Madurai to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.



In addition, PM Modi is anticipated to take part in the opening of other railway initiatives in the city, such as the doubling of the Aralvainozhi- Nagercoil & Melappalayam- Thirunelveli line and the doubling of the Nagercoil Town- Nagercoil Junction- Kanyakumari line.



The new Madurai to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express route specifics are still pending. The Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express route and schedule have not yet been released, but we guarantee that they will be updated here as soon as they are confirmed.



Between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil, there is a weekly Vande Bharat train service. Passengers, however, desired daily service for this train. The Railway Board was advised to make this modification by the Southern Railway Administration. The Vande Bharat train will now operate daily between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil after the Railway Board approved the suggestion.

Starting on January 1st, the special Vande Bharat express train, number 06067, will run every Thursday at 5.15 AM from Chennai Egmore. The next three Thursdays in January are January 11, 18, and 25. Consequently, the train is scheduled to arrive at Nagercoil on the day of trip at 2:10 PM.



In exchange, the Nagercoil-Chennai Vande Bharat Express (06068) would set off from Nagercoil on Thursday at 2:50 PM and arrive in Chennai Egmore at 11:45 PM on the same day.