Wayanad or Raebareli? Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi likely to decide on Monday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to decide on Monday over which Lok Sabha seat to retain, Wayanad or Raebareli.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 11:43 PM IST

Wayanad or Raebareli? Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi likely to decide on Monday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to end his dilemma on Monday over which Lok Sabha seat to retain — Wayanad or Raebareli.

Sources in the Congress said that he will make the decision known on Monday.

Gandhi won both the seats with a thumping majority.

In Wayanad, he was the sitting Lok Sabha member which he contested and won in the recently concluded polls. He also won from Raebareli, considered to be the family’s traditional seat. It was last represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi, who did not contest the seat and became a Rajya Sabha member.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday was in his constituency to thank his voters where he said that he was in dilemma over which seat to retain and which to quit. He said whatever decision he makes, all will be happy.

After this statement, speculation is rife that his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, may be fielded from here.

At a public meeting in Kalpetta on Wednesday, State Congress president and Kannur Lok Sabha member K. Sudhakaran said that Rahul Gandhi will vacate the Wayanad seat for the larger interest of the party.

However, Congress legislator and former State Minister A.P. Anilkumar, who represents the Wandoor Assembly seat in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, said all of them want Rahul Gandhi to retain the Wayanad seat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS) 

