Shubman Gill unfollows India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram after....

Speculation has arisen regarding potential tension between Gill and team captain Rohit Sharma, as Gill has reportedly unfollowed Sharma on Instagram.

Indian opener Shubman Gill was initially named in the reserve players category for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Despite traveling to the USA with the Indian team, he did not make it into the final 15-member squad. Following the New York leg of the tournament, the Indian team management made the decision to send Gill back to India due to disciplinary reasons. Reports suggest that Gill's focus on personal business ventures took precedence over his responsibilities with the national team during the ICC event.

The Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad originally included Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed as reserves. However, after the New York leg, Gill and Avesh Khan were asked to leave, while Khaleel Ahmed and Rinku Singh remained on standby.

Since Team India's arrival in the United States of America, Gill had not been traveling with the team, instead dedicating significant time to his business endeavors rather than fully committing to his cricket obligations. While Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, and Rinku Singh were present at the India-Pakistan match to support the team, Shubman Gill was notably absent.

Currently in Florida, Team India is diligently preparing for their upcoming match against Canada.

