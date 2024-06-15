Railway Recruitment 2024: Sarkari Naukri alert for 1104 posts, check eligibility and selection process

North Eastern Railway is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1104 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on June 12 and will end on July 11, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur: 411 posts

Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt: 63 posts

Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt: 35 posts

Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar: 151 posts

Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar: 60 posts

Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar: 64 posts

Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn: 155 posts

Diesel Shed / Gonda: 90 posts

Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi: 75 posts

Eligibility Criteria: On the date of notification, the candidate must have already completed the required qualifications, which include an ITI in a notified trade and a minimum of 50% in high school or 10th grade. that is, June 12, 2024. As of June 12, 2024, the candidates' ages cannot be lower than 15 nor greater than 24. those from the SC/ST categories have a five-year relaxation in the maximum age limit, while those from the OBC categories have a three-year relaxation. Age relaxation of no more than ten years is allowed for Divyang applicants.

Application Fee: The processing fee for the candidates is Rs. 100. Candidates who identify as SC/ST, Divyang (PwBD), or women are excused from paying the processing fee.

Selection Process: The merit list, which will be created by averaging the candidates' percentage of marks from both the Matriculation exam (with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks) and the ITI test, will be used to pick the eligible candidates. Both exams will be given equal weight. Record Selected candidates must bring a copy of their online application, a medical certificate in the required format, four passport-sized photos, and all of their original certifications and testimonials for verification purposes. The verification process will take place in Gorakhpur.