Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'He doesn't know how to...': Shahid Afridi slams Babar Azam for replacing Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Shah Rukh Khan took only Rs 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

ITR Filing 2023-24: Check eligibility criteria, key documents required to file income tax return online

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'He doesn't know how to...': Shahid Afridi slams Babar Azam for replacing Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Shah Rukh Khan took only Rs 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

10 costliest cities to buy a home

Does eating mango cause acne?

10 powerful hypercars with unbeatable speed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Shah Rukh Khan took only Rs 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar-starrer Dil To Pagal Hai was directed by Yash Chopra. Several actresses including Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, and others refused to play the second lead in the film. The romantic drama became a blockbuster upon its release.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 09:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...
A still from Dil To Pagal Hai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Directed by the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, the romantic drama Dil To Pagal Hai starred four superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in the leading roles. The film is still widely loved by the audiences for its performances, direction, screenplay, and especially the music composed by Uttam Singh with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

With a budget of just around Rs 9 crore, Dil To Pagal Hai went on to become a blockbuster as it grossed Rs 72 crore worldwide becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 1997. It also won three National Film Awards - Best Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Supporting Actress to Karisma Kapoor, and Best Choreography to Shaimak Dawar.

Yash Chopra always wanted Shah Rukh Khan to play Rahul. Before Madhuri came on board as Pooja, Yash went to Sridevi who declined the film. But it was the second female lead Nisha, whose casting took a lot of time. It's an interesting story that Nisha, the role for which Kapoor won the National Award, was actually rejected by five leading actresses as it was the second lead in the film. Chopra was adamant on the fact that he wanted two leading actresses to star alongside each other. He first went to Manisha Koirala, who declined the role due to unknown reasons. Juhi Chawla was the next choice, but she didn't wish to play the supporting role as she had played the leading lady in Chopra's previous film Darr in 1993.

Kajol refused the film as she thought that the role wasn't substantial enough. Raveena Tandon also didn't agree to star in the film. Urmila Matondkar, who even accepted the film and shot for a single day, opted out of the film. When Yash Chopra almost thought to shelve the film, Karisma Kapoor finally came to her resuce and agreed to play Nisha in Dil To Pagal Hai, and went on to win the only National Award in her career.

Apart from the four leads, Dil To Pagal Hai also had a solid supporting cast with talented actors including Farida Jalal, Deven Verma, Aruna Irani, and Suresh Menon among others. The film's songs such as Arre Re Arre, Bholi Si Surat, Dholna, Le Gayi Le Gayi, and the title track Dil To Pagal Hai, are even popular after 27 years of its release.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

Meet Indian genius who had 38 honorary doctoral degrees from universities in 19 countries

Free Aadhaar updation deadline extended again; check new date here

India's biggest hit film was made in just Rs 25 lakh, had no hero, villain; still outdid Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR

Ghaziabad: 5 including 2 children die as house in Loni area catches fire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement