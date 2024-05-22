Twitter
Allu Arjun enjoys lunch with wife Sneha at dhaba; fans hail his ‘simplicity’ despite Pushpa success

Allu Arjun's viral photo having lunch at dhaba has fans gushing over his simplicity.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 22, 2024, 03:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy eating lunch at dhaba
    After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor recently won hearts with his ‘simplicity’ as he was spotted having lunch at a roadside dhaba. 

    A photo of Allu Arjun enjoying his lunch with wife Sneha Reddy at a dhaba is going viral on social media. Allu Arjun is seen in a crisp white shirt and black trousers enjoying a meal while talking on the phone and on the other hand, Sneha Reddy is seen dressed in a simple salwar kameez set. 

    One of the tweets read, “@alluarjun anna & sneha garu. Spotted at roadside dhaba. Simplicity. Man.” Another user wrote, “So down to earth.” Another user pointed out that Allu Arjun has been unchanged even after the success of Pushpa. 

    Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster. The film broke several box office records and the actor also won a National Award for Best Actor for the film. With this, he created history by becoming the first ever Telugu actor to win a National Award.

    Allu Arjun took a break after Pushpa: The Rise and is currently shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahdh Faasil. The actors will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat for the film which is a sequel of the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15 and will be clashing with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor in key roles.

    Earlier, Allu Arjun opened up on the exciting details about Pushpa 2: The Rule and said, "Pushpa 2 is going to have a very different shade of Pushpa than what you’ve seen in ‘Pushpa 1,’ because it is the lower end of the spectrum that you’ve seen. You’ll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterization. So you’ll see him on a very high note, you’ll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterization, in terms of this scale and presentation and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to Pushpa 1. It’s going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterization.”

