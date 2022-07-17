Allu Arjun reveals secret behind his signature walk in blockbuster Pushpa The Rise

Allu Arjun in Pushpa/File photo

Released in December 2021, Pushpa: The Rise emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film last year, making its leading hero Allu Arjun famous across the nation. He was applauded by the audience and the critics for his superlative performance in the Telugu film which starred Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

The dialogues such as "Main jhukega nahi" and "Pushpa flower nahi, fire hai" created a rage over the internet. Allu Arjun's mannerisms and his style as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial also became so popular that even celebs started copying the same. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has revealed the secret behind his famous signature walk in the film.

Talking to India Today, Allu credits the film's director Sukumar as he says, "Sukumar Garu said, I don’t know what you do, but everybody has to walk like you" and then the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor came up with his signature walk with a sloping shoulder as he thought it was "easily imitable".

The blockbuster film earned around Rs 365 crore worldwide and even its Hindi version collected approximately Rs 110 crore at the box office. Talking about the pan-India success of his film, Allu added, "The idea wasn’t to impress the whole country but it was a great by-product. If your local audience is impressed, then automatically the energy transfers and the aura spreads."

Meanwhile, the production work is in full swing for the sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi has been approached by the makers to play a crucial role in the film. The official confirmation is yet to be made, but the news has got the fans excited.



The Vikram star was supposed to play a forest officer in the prequel but due to date issues, he couldn't be a part of the film and thus, has now been offered to play the role of a senior police officer in the sequel.