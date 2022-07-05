Pushpa actor Allu Arjun colour-coordinates with family during Tanzania vacation, photo goes viral

Allu Arjun with his family/Instagram

Fans of South supertsar Allu Arjun have been eagerly awaiting any announcement or an update of his next outing, the sequel to blockbuster hit film Pushpa The Rise -- Pushpa The Rule. However, before 'Icon Star' Allu Arjun gets busy with the shoot of the Sukumar-directed sequel of Pushpa The Rise, which is scheduled to start in August-September, he is taking a break at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

The actor's wife, Allu Sneha, posted a family photo from the vacation on her verified Instagram page. In the photo, Allu Arjun is seen having a good time with his wife and children -- son Allu Ayan and daughter Allu Arha. The image featuring the Allu family has gone viral on social media.

The scripting for the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, is said to have been completed and Allu Arjun is expected to return to Hyderabad some time soon to start preparing for the shoot.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun plays an underdog who becomes the boss of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The sequel will see him being the boss, taking on the powers that be, including his bete noir, the cop played by Faahad Faasil.

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Pushpa's love interest, Srivalli, will have a bigger role in the sequel, according to the makers. There's much speculation, meanwhile, over Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, fresh from his dream run in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, joining the cast.

As per the reports, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star was supposed to star in Pushpa The Rise as a forest officer but due to date issues, he couldn't be a part of the film and thus, has now been offered to play the role of a senior police officer in the film set to go on floors in September or October 2022.

The makers of Pushpa haven't confirmed or denied the news of Vijay Sethupathi being part of Pushpa 2. An official announcement is awaited.