Amroha Lok Sabha constituency elections: Know polling date, candidates list, past results and more

Amroha is one of the 17 Lok Sabha seats allocated to Congress in alliance with SP.

Amroha Lok Sabha seat is set to go polls in the second phase on April 26 along with Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr seats in Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the most anticipated seats in UP, which sends 80 MPs to Parliament.

Amroha Lok Sabha seat candidates

Amroha constituency will see a contest between the INDIA bloc's candidate and sitting MP Kunwar Danish Ali and BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar. BSP has fielded Mujahid Hussain from the seat. Amroha is one of the 17 Lok Sabha seats allocated to the Congress in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Amroha Lok Sabha seat past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Danish Ali won the seat on the BSP ticket. However, he has been fielded on the Congress ticket this time. He joined Congress in March 2024. BJP has again fielded Kanwar Singh Tanwar for the second time after he lost to Danish in the 2019 election. In the 2019 polls, Danish Ali got 6,01,082 votes while BJP's Kanwar Singh Tanwar got 5,37,834 votes. Congress Sachin Choudhary got 12,510 votes.

Voting for phase one of the Lok Sabha election concluded on April 19. Next, the state will once again poll in phases two, three and four on April 26, May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

