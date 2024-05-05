India's highest-paid TV actress began working at 8, her Bollywood films flopped, was seen in Bigg Boss 1, now charges...

Rupali Ganguly is India's highest-paid TV actress as she reportedly charges a whopping sum of Rs 3 lakh for one episode of Anupamaa.

Best known for her portrayal of soap characters such as Monisha Sarabhai and Anupamaa, popular TV actress Rupali Ganguly has become the latest entertainment world celebrity to take the plunge into politics. She is the daughter of the successful filmmaker Anil Ganguly, who passed away in 2016, and her brother Vijay Ganguly works as a choreographer in Bollywood. The 47-year-old TV star's entry into the BJP is a new milestone in her crowded life.

Ganguly, who was born in Mumbai in 1977, started her acting career with her father's 1985 film Saaheb when she was just 8 years old. Her other Bollywood film as a child artiste was the 1987 release Mera Yaar Mera Dushman. The actress also tried her luck in Bollywood films - Do Ankhen Barah Hath, and Angaara. Both of them released in 1997 and flopped at the box office.

Rupali finaly made her TV debut with the show Sukanya, which was aired in the year 2000, but Ganguly got her big break when she played Dr. Simran Chopra in the 2003 medical drama Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. She then gained wider recognition with her portrayal of Monisha in the 2004 sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Thereafter, she has been cast in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkavyanjali, Ek Packet Umeed, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. The actress also participated in the first season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by actor Rahul Roy. Ganguly has also acted in the Telugu film Premante Inte and the Bengali movie Eti.

The soap star owes her huge popularity today to the titular character in the long-running family drama Anupamaa, who she's been playing since 2020. The show, which has aired more than 1200 episodes, also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Rupali Ganguly is the highest-paid TV actress as she charges Rs 3 lakh for one single episode of Anupamaa.

She is married to the insurance executive-turned-businessman and filmmaker Ashwin Verma, who moved from New York to become her life partner. The couple tied the knot in February 2013 and have a son named Rudransh. (With inputs from IANS)

