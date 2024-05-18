Twitter
Telugu actor Chandrakanth found dead days after rumoured girlfriend Pavithra Jayaram's death in car accident

Who is Swati Maliwal? Know all about AAP leader who has accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her

Viral video: Flood-rescued dog comforts stranded pooch with heartfelt hug, internet hearts it

Bibhav Kumar arrested: Delhi Police arrests CM Kejriwal's aide in Swati Maliwal assault case

Dubai ruler captured walking hand-in-hand with grandson in viral video, internet can't help but go aww

Dubai ruler captured walking hand-in-hand with grandson in viral video, internet can't help but go aww

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shared an endearing video on Instagram showing his father, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, enjoying a sweet moment with his three-year-old grandson.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 18, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

In a heartwarming display of family affection, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was captured in a touching moment with his three-year-old grandson, a scene that has quickly gone viral. The endearing clip was shared on Instagram by the Dubai ruler’s son, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, widely known as Fazza.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

The video, posted on Fazza's popular Instagram account, shows the young boy walking hand-in-hand with his grandfather. The tender moment is beautifully underscored by the caption, "It's enough to be holding on to it. May God protect you all." This simple yet profound statement resonates with the warmth and familial bond evident in the footage.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section of the video has been inundated with an outpouring of affection and heart emojis from followers. Admirers from around the world have expressed their delight and admiration for the touching scene. One user commented, "This is so cute," encapsulating the general sentiment shared by many. Another chimed in with, "Omg, this is so so cute," while a third added, "This is so adorable."

The video not only highlights the special relationship between the Dubai ruler and his grandson but also reflects the softer, more personal side of the royal family, which often resonates deeply with the public. 

This touching moment between Sheikh Mohammed and his grandson has clearly struck a chord, spreading joy and warmth across social media platforms and beyond.

