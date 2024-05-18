Twitter
India urges students in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors amid violent protests in Bishkek

S Jaishankar, the foreign minister, suggested that students maintain regular communication with the embassy.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 18, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

(Image source: X)
    In response to attacks on international students, India has advised Kyrgyzstan's citizens to stay inside. Following several Pakistani students' injuries from mob violence in their dorm, the advisory was released.The Indian Consulate said on X (formerly Twitter),"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is  0555710041."

     

    Also, S Jaishankar, the foreign minister, suggested that students maintain regular communication with the embassy. He took X and wrote, "Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy."

    The government has stated that they have not yet received a report of any deaths, despite some social media posts claiming that the attack killed three Pakistani students. The situation worsened, according to the Pakistani embassy, after footage of a brawl between Egyptian and Kyrgyz students on May 13 went viral on the internet on Friday. The mob targeted Bishkek's medical university dorms, housing students from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India. The attacks have not caused any injuries to Indian students. 

    The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry adressed the situation amid the wake of violence and said,"law enforcement agencies took prompt measures to detain persons involved in the event, both foreign citizens and citizens of Kyrgyzstan".

