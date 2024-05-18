Hansal Mehta reacts to Sahara Group calling his series Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy Saga 'abusive act, cheap publicity'

Hansal Mehta will direct the third season of the Scam series based on the life of Sahara Group's founder Subrata Roy.

After the first two successful seasons of Scam series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Hansal Mehta announced the third season of the series titled Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga earlier this week. A day after the announcement, Sahara Group issued a long statement calling the upcoming show "an abusive and grossly condemnable act to achieve cheap and wide publicity".

Sahara Group also threatened to take legal action against the makers as their statement read, "An abusive and grossly condemnable act has been demonstrated by the makers of 'Scam' to achieve cheap and wide publicity, by announcing to unveil, "Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga". Sahara India Pariwar condemns such acts of all the individuals and parties involved and shall resist to their offending behavior. In this regard, the aggrieved members are seeking advice to take suitable legal action against the Producer, Director and all those who are involved in making the illegal portrayal."

Now, Hansal Mehta, who directed the first season and was the showrunner in the second season, has reacted to the above statement as he told Hindustan Times, "I am shooting in UK. I am not aware of this. A relevant response will be provided by the relevant parties." The filmmaker is busy with his next series based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

When the makers announced the show, their press statement read, "Scam 2010 is the dust-to-diamonds story of Roy. In the early 2000s, Roy was caught in a whirlwind of accusations ranging from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, ultimately leading to his arrest in 2014. With approximately Rs 25,000 crore still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the scam continue to reverberate even today."

The Scam series is the collaboration between SonyLIV and Applause Entertainment. The third season will be based on the book Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

READ | Meet actor, who was once Aamir, Shah Rukh's rival, never became superstar, worked as hotel manager, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.