Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has said that an actor is not solely responsible for his good performance as there are several technicians such as director, dialogue writer, cinematographer, art director, costume designer, choreographer, and editor behind it.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made his streaming debut with the Netflix show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The eight-episodic show is based around the lives of tawaifs in Lahore's red-light area of Heera Mandi in pre-independent India of 1920s to 1940s. Bhansali has also scored the music for the series.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker said that actors 'hijack' credit and don't acknowledge technicians when their performance is appreciated. The Devdas director said, "A performance does not belong to an actor. A good performance belongs to a director, dialogue writer, cinematographer, art director, costume designer, choreographer, editor, the guy who has painted the wall behind you. You are saying ‘my performance’, but you are never saying that these people are responsible for my performance. Everything is suddenly hijacked by the actor, which is where the problem in Indian cinema is."

Adding that the actor needs to realise that he is not the star, Bhansali stated, "Everybody collectively comes and makes a star. Will you please acknowledge and say I did this performance and I had a great dialogue writer, art director, costume guy, make up person? You will rarely find an actor giving credit to other people for their performance."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles. Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal among others are also seen in key roles. The show has received mixed reviews with one section of the audiences praising it for its performances and cinematography, while the other half criticising it for romanticising courtesans.

