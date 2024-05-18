Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

'Coming to BJP headquarters tomorrow...': Delhi CM Kejriwal after Bibhav Kumar's arrest

Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

'Batting ka confidence....': Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to fans 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants in IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

'Coming to BJP headquarters tomorrow...': Delhi CM Kejriwal after Bibhav Kumar's arrest

Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

7 countries with shortest life expectancy

10 anti-ageing foods you must eat

7 countries with more than one capital

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passes away; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, other Bollywood celebs pay last tribute

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has said that an actor is not solely responsible for his good performance as there are several technicians such as director, dialogue writer, cinematographer, art director, costume designer, choreographer, and editor behind it.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 18, 2024, 05:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made his streaming debut with the Netflix show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The eight-episodic show is based around the lives of tawaifs in Lahore's red-light area of Heera Mandi in pre-independent India of 1920s to 1940s. Bhansali has also scored the music for the series.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker said that actors 'hijack' credit and don't acknowledge technicians when their performance is appreciated. The Devdas director said, "A performance does not belong to an actor. A good performance belongs to a director, dialogue writer, cinematographer, art director, costume designer, choreographer, editor, the guy who has painted the wall behind you. You are saying ‘my performance’, but you are never saying that these people are responsible for my performance. Everything is suddenly hijacked by the actor, which is where the problem in Indian cinema is."

Adding that the actor needs to realise that he is not the star, Bhansali stated, "Everybody collectively comes and makes a star. Will you please acknowledge and say I did this performance and I had a great dialogue writer, art director, costume guy, make up person? You will rarely find an actor giving credit to other people for their performance."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles. Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal among others are also seen in key roles. The show has received mixed reviews with one section of the audiences praising it for its performances and cinematography, while the other half criticising it for romanticising courtesans.

READ | Meet actor, who was once Aamir, Shah Rukh's rival, never became superstar, worked as hotel manager, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

South Africa urges ICJ to order Gaza ceasefire, halt Israel's Rafah assault

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir approached by BCCI to replace Rahul Dravid as next India head coach: Report

'We will provide...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on supporting INDIA Bloc if it wins Lok Sabha polls

Madgaon Express OTT release: When, where to watch Kunal Kemmu’s film starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement