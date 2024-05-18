Do you know which God Parsis worship? Find out here

Zoroastrianism, founded in sixth-century BC Persia by the priest Zarathustra (Zoroaster), is an ancient religion centered on the worship of Ahura Mazda, the supreme god.

Zoroastrianism, one of the oldest religions in the world, was founded in Persia during the sixth century BC by the priest Zarathustra, known to the Greeks as Zoroaster. This ancient faith, based on the sacred texts called the Zend Avesta, played a significant role in shaping the spiritual landscape of ancient Iran.

Founding and Beliefs

Mahatma Zarathushtra, or Zoroaster, is revered as the founder of Zoroastrianism, which is also referred to as the Zarathushtra religion. Followers of this faith, known as Parsis, believe in a single god named Ahura Mazda, also known as Hormazd. Ahura Mazda is often compared to the Hindu Vedic god Varuna due to their similar attributes.

Deities and Worship

While Ahura Mazda is the supreme deity in Zoroastrianism, the religion also acknowledges lesser divine beings called Yazatas. Despite common misconceptions, Zoroastrians do not worship fire itself. Instead, fire is a sacred medium through which they offer worship to Ahura Mazda. This practice underscores the importance of fire in their rituals and ceremonies.

Historical and Cultural Significance

Zoroastrianism once thrived in ancient Iran before the advent of Islam, after which the majority of Iranians converted to Islam. However, the influence of Zoroastrianism persisted, with symbols like the Farvahar—adopted by the Pahlavi dynasty in the 20th century—remaining emblematic of Iranian heritage.

Sacred Texts and Language

The Zend Avesta, the primary scripture of Zoroastrianism, is written in the ancient Avesta language, which has roots in Rig Vedic Sanskrit. This text is central to the religious teachings and practices of Zoroastrians.

Places of Worship

Zoroastrians conduct their worship in fire temples, known as Agiyari or Dar-e-Mehr, where non-Parsis are typically not allowed. One prominent fire temple is located in Kolkata, India. These temples are integral to the religious life of the Parsi community, where fire, symbolizing purity, is kept burning at all times.

Modern-Day Practices

Today, Parsis continue to uphold their traditions and worship practices, with Ahura Mazda remaining the focal point of their devotion. The reverence for fire and the teachings of the Zend Avesta continue to guide their spiritual and daily lives, preserving a rich heritage that has endured for millennia.