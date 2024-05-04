Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, key candidates, past election results

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

Diabetes: Warning signs of high blood sugar at night

Everyday Indian spices that help improve digestion

Birthplaces of Mughal kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder: Canada Police Arrests Three Suspects In Killing Of Khalistani Leader

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Congress Leader In 3-Day Custody, Party Protests

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

This superstar was discovered by Zeenat Aman, became star at 15, was cheated in love, died tragically at 35 due to..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

Manoj Bajpayee intentionally failed his MBBS exam and faked UPSC preparation to convince his parents to let him become an actor. The actor has won three National Film Awards and has now become one of the highest-paid actors on OTT.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 04, 2024, 05:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from Gali Guleiyan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Ram Gopal Varma's Satya to Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur to Hansal Mehta's Aligarh and Neeraj Pandey's Special 26, Manoj Bajpayee has always impressed the audiences and critics with his incredible performances. But before becoming an actor, Manoj has had a fair share of struggle and had to convince his parents to let him pursue acting.

Manoj Bajpayee's father wanted him to become a doctor and hence, he pushed him to take the MBBS exam for the same. In an interview on the show Aap Ki Adaalat in 2023, the actor recalled how he marked wrong answers in his exam purposely. "So, for the questions to which I knew the answers, I would hide my face and mark anything. I did that so that I do not give the right answers, else I will have to become a doctor aur actor banne se reh jaunga (my dream of becoming an actor will never be fulfilled)", Manoj said.

Born in Bihar, Manoj wanted to come to Delhi to take admission into National School of Drama (NSD). So, he faked his UPSC preparations so that his parents would allow him to come to the national capital. Speaking at the Agenda Aajtak last year, the actor revealed, "I made up my mind that I will not tell my parents and instead, tell them that I will do Arts from Delhi University and prepare for UPSC and try to become an SP collector. I made them dream of this and they, being so innocent, agreed. I fooled them and came to Delhi."

Manoj Bajpayee did History honours from University of Delhi as admission in NSD would require a graduation degree. But, the actor was rejected thrice from NSD and went into depression. Finaly, he joined acting coach Barry John's workshop and learnt the tricks of the trade from the famous theatre director before coming to Mumbai.

In the Maharashtrian capital, Manoj started living in chawl and appeared in minute roles in films like Bandit Queen, Drohkaal, and Daud until his breakthrough performance in Satya. For playing Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's film, Manoj even won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

With his performances in Kaun, Shool, Aks, Veer-Zaara, Raajneeti, and Gangs of Wasseypur, Manoj has established himself as one of the most inspiring actors in the Hindi film industry. His second National Film Award came for the 2004 film Pinjar when he was awarded the Special Jury Award. More than 25 years after making his debut, Bajpayee finally won the National Award for Best Actor for Devashish Makhija's Bhosle, which premiered on SonyLIV on 2020.

In 2019, Manoj began the second innings of his career on OTT with the Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man. Since then, he has been featured in multiple critically-acclaimed web series and shows such as Gulmohar, Killer Soup, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and Ray. He has become one of the highest-paid actors on OTT and is enjoying his new lease of life on the streaming. 

READ | Made in Rs 16 crore, this film earned Rs 408 crore, broke several box office records, its climax surprised everyone

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Australia dethrone India to become No. 1 ranked test team after annual rankings update

'They don't want immigrants': US Pres Biden blames China, Japan's economic woes on 'xenophobia', says this about India

DNA TV Show: Why former Pakistan minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls

Meet doctor who cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, became IAS officer, married to an IAS, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement