Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani gets Rs 12864 crore from global firms, Reliance Industries chairman to invest in...

Watch: MS Dhoni's heartfelt gesture for CSK's 103-yr-old superfan wins internet, video goes viral

Raipur Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Made in Rs 16 crore, this film earned Rs 408 crore, broke several box office records, its climax surprised everyone

Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, day after picking 3 wickets in county match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raipur Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, day after picking 3 wickets in county match

Viral video: Girl's 'Choli Ke Piche' dance performance at college fest divides internet, watch

Superfoods rich in Vitamin D to reduce bad cholesterol levels

10 most dangerous dog breeds in world

 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

Shaitaan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's blockbuster

Made in Rs 16 crore, this film earned Rs 408 crore, broke several box office records, its climax surprised everyone

Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh plan his own disappearance? Report claims he was seen...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Made in Rs 16 crore, this film earned Rs 408 crore, broke several box office records, its climax surprised everyone

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada-language Kantara is the second-highest grossing Kannada film of all time. The film grossed Rs 408 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 16 crore.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 03, 2024, 05:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
A still from Kantara/YouTube screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From the 2024 Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys to the 2022 Tamil romantic comedy Love Today, there have been multiple low-budget regional films that have earned hundreds of crore at the box office. Another addition to this list is the 2022 Kannada-language action drama Kantara.

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara showcased Bhoota Kola, the divine and spiritual performance from the coastal Karnataka, to the entire world. The film's universal theme of man vs nature conflict resonated with the hearts of the audiences and even multiple film celebrities. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dhanush, Hrithik Roshan, Prashanth Neel, Raj & DK and many other actors and directors showered their praises on Kantara on social media. 

The film's goosebumps-inducing climax sequence, in which Rishab Shetty's leading character of Shiva gets possessed by Panjurli Daiva, surprised each and every viewer. Apart from Rishab Shetty, the Kannada-language action drama also starred Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Prakash Thuminad in pivotal roles. 

After Kantara received a thunderous response in its original Kannada version, the production house Hombale Films dubbed the film into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages, and each of the dubbed versions recieved tremendous love from the audiences. Made in just Rs 16 crore, Kantara earned Rs 310 crore net in India and grossed Rs 408 crore worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk).

The Rishab Shetty directorial also broke several box office records, and became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, surpassing the 2018 actioner KGF Chapter 1. KGF Chapter 2, released in the same year as Kantara in 2022, is the highest-grossing Kannada film and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time with worldwide gross collections of Rs 1250 crore.

After the blockbuster success of Kantara, a prequel titled Kantara: Chapter 1 was announced in February 2023 and is currently being shot. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated to release in 2025 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and English languages.

READ | Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who worked with SRK, Deepika, Akshay Kumar, divorced wife of 20 years, became a father at 50, girlfriend is..

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

Unlocking the secrets of Bangalore's most luxurious interiors with Asense Interior

NEET UG 2025 - Complete Details Here

NEET success story: Meet man, who was forced to get married at 11, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement