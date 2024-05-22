RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) have reportedly canceled their scheduled press conference and practice session due to a security concern leading up to the crucial Eliminator match of IPL 2024 against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. According to the Bengal Daily Anandbazar Patrika, a police officer stated that the team opted to prioritize safety, particularly with the presence of Virat Kohli, who is considered a national icon.

On Monday, the Gujarat Police apprehended four individuals at the Ahmedabad airport on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities. Media reports indicate that the police discovered weapons, videos, and messages suggesting potential terrorist plots. Despite the Rajasthan Royals proceeding with their practice session as planned, RCB chose to err on the side of caution and refrain from conducting their practice session.

"Virat Kohli learned about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority. RCB did not want to take a risk. They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice," said Vijay Singha Jwala, a police officer, as quoted by Bengal Daily Anandbazar Patrika.

The police have implemented enhanced security measures outside the team hotel of the RCB. Even IPL-accredited individuals were reportedly denied entry to the hotel. A special green corridor was arranged for the Rajasthan Royals team to safely travel to the training ground. Notable players such as R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Riyan Parag opted to skip practice and remain at the hotel. Team captain Sanju Samson arrived at the ground later than expected.

Stringent security protocols are anticipated for the upcoming IPL 2024 Eliminator match between RCB and RR on Wednesday.