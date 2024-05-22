Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Viral video: Woman tries to cook omelette on road, internet is not happy

RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

Meet Indian-origin man, IIT alumnus who is world's second-highest paid CEO, his salary per day is...

RBI approves Rs 2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to Indian govt for 2023-24

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Viral video: Woman tries to cook omelette on road, internet is not happy

RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

8 newest countries in the world

9 must-watch web series if you are feeling demotivated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

Allu Arjun enjoys lunch with wife Sneha at dhaba; fans hail his ‘simplicity’ despite Pushpa success

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

The police have implemented enhanced security measures outside the team hotel of the RCB.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 22, 2024, 04:37 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) have reportedly canceled their scheduled press conference and practice session due to a security concern leading up to the crucial Eliminator match of IPL 2024 against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. According to the Bengal Daily Anandbazar Patrika, a police officer stated that the team opted to prioritize safety, particularly with the presence of Virat Kohli, who is considered a national icon.

On Monday, the Gujarat Police apprehended four individuals at the Ahmedabad airport on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities. Media reports indicate that the police discovered weapons, videos, and messages suggesting potential terrorist plots. Despite the Rajasthan Royals proceeding with their practice session as planned, RCB chose to err on the side of caution and refrain from conducting their practice session.

"Virat Kohli learned about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority. RCB did not want to take a risk. They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice," said Vijay Singha Jwala, a police officer, as quoted by Bengal Daily Anandbazar Patrika.

The police have implemented enhanced security measures outside the team hotel of the RCB. Even IPL-accredited individuals were reportedly denied entry to the hotel. A special green corridor was arranged for the Rajasthan Royals team to safely travel to the training ground. Notable players such as R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Riyan Parag opted to skip practice and remain at the hotel. Team captain Sanju Samson arrived at the ground later than expected.

Stringent security protocols are anticipated for the upcoming IPL 2024 Eliminator match between RCB and RR on Wednesday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who started business at 60, then built Rs 2100 crore company, he is...

Noida news: Summer vacation declared for classes 9-12 in all schools amid severe heatwave conditions till...

Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as single mom, became IAS officer, is posted at...

Abhishek Kumar reacts to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's breakup, his prediction about them in BB17: 'Dard mein insaan...'

Manoj Bajpayee reveals why Anurag Kashyap didn’t work with him for 14 years: ‘My career was going down, he didn’t...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement