Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

Jacqueliene Fernandez continued to make waves at Cannes Fim Festival. After a shimmery golden bodycon dress, the actress stunned fans with a white bodycon dress.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 22, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez dropped new photos from the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and it has left her netizens and fans stunned. With her new look, Jacqueliene earned the title of Barbie from her fans.

1. The Snow White Jacqueliene Fernandez

1/5

On Wednesday, Jacqueliene dropped her latest look from Cannes Film Festival. After turning heads in a shimmery golden bodycon dress, the actress stepped out in a shimmery white bodycon dress.

2. Jacqueliene Fernandez busy looking good

2/5

Jacqueliene paired her sheer white dress with floral embroidery, a diamond necklace and a high bun. Jacqueliene shared the photos with the caption, "Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes!"

3. Netizens call Jacqueliene Fernandez 'real Barbie'

3/5

Jacqueliene's outfit for Cannes 2024 won fans and impressed netizens. "You are the real Barbie," claimed a netizen. A fan wrote, "Please that smile is killing me." Another netizen wrote, "Slaying in Every outfit." Another fan wrote, "Waise toh me sakht Banda hu lekin yaha main pighal gaya." 

4. Jacqueliene Fernandez setting fashion goals at Cannes

4/5

Jacqueliene posed solo in her latest sun-kissed photos clicked at the picturesque French Riviera, and the photos got over 125K likes.

5. Jacqueliene Fernandez's blingy avatar at Cannes 2024

5/5

On Monday, Jacqueline dazzled the Cannes red carpet in a golden gown designed by Mikael D Couture. On the work front, Jacqueliene will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3).

