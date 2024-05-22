Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

Jacqueliene Fernandez continued to make waves at Cannes Fim Festival. After a shimmery golden bodycon dress, the actress stunned fans with a white bodycon dress.

Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez dropped new photos from the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and it has left her netizens and fans stunned. With her new look, Jacqueliene earned the title of Barbie from her fans.