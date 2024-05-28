Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire Fourth Accused Caught By Police Two More On The Run

Rajkot Gaming Zone tragedy: top cop transferred, police make fourth arrest. Gujarat Police arrested the fourth accused in the Rajkot game zone fire that claimed 32 lives on May 25. Further state govt. has suspended seven officials for 'gross negligence in allowing the game zone to operate without necessary approvals'. Meanwhile, Rajkot police commissioner Raju Bhargava has been transferred, and he will be replaced by IPS officer Brijesh Kumar Jha. As per the police search for two accused, they are still on the run. Notably, a case has been registered against six persons, and three, including the owner, have already been arrested.