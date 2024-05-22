Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vietnam’s top security official To Lam elected as President amid anti-corruption purge

Top-rated sunglasses under Rs 1000 on amazon: stylish, affordable, and trendy

Discover the latest mid range smartphone of 2024 under Rs 30000 on Amazon – power and style within reach

BMW launches new Rs 22.50 lakh bike in India, can from 0 to 100km/h in just...

IIT graduate builds Rs 1057990000000 company, leaves to get a job, now working as a….

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vietnam’s top security official To Lam elected as President amid anti-corruption purge

Top-rated sunglasses under Rs 1000 on amazon: stylish, affordable, and trendy

Discover the latest mid range smartphone of 2024 under Rs 30000 on Amazon – power and style within reach

9 junk foods that are not unhealthy

9 films based on the real-life politicians

10 glittering images of stars captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning breaks her silence on real-life Martha slamming Netflix show: ‘Want to make sure...'

Meet Salman's co-star, who became star with blockbuster debut, then quit films after flops; now lives in US, he's...

Meet singing sensation, who wanted to be actress, left acting after flop debut; one song made her star, is now...

HomeEducation

Education

IIT graduate builds Rs 1057990000000 company, leaves to get a job, now working as a….

Rahul Jaimini is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. During his graduation, was an intern at Virginia Tech and Philips Research.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 22, 2024, 09:23 AM IST

article-main
Rahul Jaimini
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

IIT graduates are known for their out of the box thinking, hard work and vision. Currently leading few of the biggest tech companies in the world, IIT graduates secure high-paying jobs right after their graduation, however there's a big percentage of IIT alumni who have vision for their own company and they pursue that path. Rahul Jaimini is one such IIT graduate who used his skills to build a Rs 1057990000000 company. Surprisingly, after establishing such a massive company, the IIT graduate went on a different path to push his innovative problem-solving abilities. Rahul Jaimini is co-founder of Swiggy, which has been valued at Rs 1057990000000 by US-based investor Invesco.

Rahul Jaimini partnered with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy to start Swiggy in 2014. The platform began as a small startup in Bengaluru but it quickly grew into one of India's leading food delivery services. Rahul played a crucial role in building the technological infrastructure of Swiggy.

Rahul Jaimini is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. During his graduation, was an intern at Virginia Tech and Philips Research. After graduating from IIT, he secured a job at Myntra. He worked at a couple companies before he met the right people with whom he was able to execute his plan.

After almost 6 years in Swiggy, Rahul resigned as CTO to join Pesto Tech, a startup focused on career acceleration. His journey serves as an inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly in the tech and food-tech industries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: Polling in 49 seats today, check what's open and what's closed

Meet brothers who after schooling began business with Rs 5000; now run Rs 12000 crore company, are India's richest...

Leopard faces off with porcupine and gets covered in thorns, watch who won the battle

RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results to be out today, check time, direct link here

Watch: Jamie Lever imitates Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi character, netizens say 'you gave more expressions than Alamzeb'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement