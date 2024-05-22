IIT graduate builds Rs 1057990000000 company, leaves to get a job, now working as a….

Rahul Jaimini is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. During his graduation, was an intern at Virginia Tech and Philips Research.

IIT graduates are known for their out of the box thinking, hard work and vision. Currently leading few of the biggest tech companies in the world, IIT graduates secure high-paying jobs right after their graduation, however there's a big percentage of IIT alumni who have vision for their own company and they pursue that path. Rahul Jaimini is one such IIT graduate who used his skills to build a Rs 1057990000000 company. Surprisingly, after establishing such a massive company, the IIT graduate went on a different path to push his innovative problem-solving abilities. Rahul Jaimini is co-founder of Swiggy, which has been valued at Rs 1057990000000 by US-based investor Invesco.

Rahul Jaimini partnered with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy to start Swiggy in 2014. The platform began as a small startup in Bengaluru but it quickly grew into one of India's leading food delivery services. Rahul played a crucial role in building the technological infrastructure of Swiggy.

Rahul Jaimini is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. During his graduation, was an intern at Virginia Tech and Philips Research. After graduating from IIT, he secured a job at Myntra. He worked at a couple companies before he met the right people with whom he was able to execute his plan.

After almost 6 years in Swiggy, Rahul resigned as CTO to join Pesto Tech, a startup focused on career acceleration. His journey serves as an inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly in the tech and food-tech industries.