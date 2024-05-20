KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The stage is set in Ahmedabad as table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH) in the first playoff match of the Indian Premier League 2024. The winner of the highly anticipated match will directly reach the final stage of the marquee tournament. Whereas, the loser of the match will face the winner of the Eliminator match. The Eliminator match will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday (May 22).

KKR under the guidance of Shreyas Iyer has showcased impressive performance in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. They became the first team to secure a place in the playoff stage, and now eyeing for a major win against SRH to reach the final. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad that have also displayed fantastic performance on the field will be looking forward to defeating table toppers and securing their place in the IPL final for the third time. The Pat Cummins-led side secured a four-wicket win in their final league-stage match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday which helped them claim second spot in the IPL 2024 points table.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 71st Match

Date & Time: May 21, 07:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Travis Head (VC)

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (C), Andre Russell, Nitish Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, T. Natarajan

KKR vs SRH My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Travis Head (VC), Sunil Narine (C), Andre Russell, Nitish Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakaravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

