Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

Centre slaps Rs 2710800 fine on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, 8 others for violating...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Metro services to start early on polling day, check timings for May 25

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter in IPL history to....

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari takes Heeramandi to Cannes, recreates Bibbojaan's iconic Gajagamini walk in floral gown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Metro services to start early on polling day, check timings for May 25

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter in IPL history to....

10 animals that can dance

Batters with most runs in IPL history

10 oldest cities of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Lok Sabha Election Phase 5: Rapid Analysis Of Hot Seats | Amethi, Raebareli, Saran, Mumbai, Ladakh

Raja Bhaiya, Dhananjay Singh: Decoding Impact Of Baahubali Politicians In UP Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari takes Heeramandi to Cannes, recreates Bibbojaan's iconic Gajagamini walk in floral gown

Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, this is why fans are convinced Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as host

HomeBusiness

Business

Centre slaps Rs 2710800 fine on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, 8 others for violating...

Fines of Rs 2 lakh each have been imposed on Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, respectively.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 22, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Indian government has a Rs 27,10,800 fine on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, LinkedIn India which Microsoft owns, and eight other individuals for violation of the significant beneficial owner norms under the companies law. Microsoft acquired the professional networking platform LinkedIn in December 2016.
 
In a 63-page order, the Registrar of Companies (NCT of Delhi & Haryana), which comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, said that LinkedIn India and the individuals violated the Significant Beneficial Owner (SBO) norms under the Companies Act, 2013.

"... Satya Nadella and Ryan Roslansky are the SBOs in relation to the subject company and are liable to a penalty under section 90(10) of the Act, due to their failure to report as per section 90(1). Ryan Roslansky was appointed as the global CEO of LinkedIn Corporation on 1st June 2020 and started reporting to Satya Nadella," the RoC said in the order.

Section 90 of the Act pertains to SBO. It requires companies to disclose SBO details. According to the order, the company and its officers are liable for action for the failure to take necessary steps to identify the SBO in relation to the company.

READ | Meet man, an IIT graduate, whose first business failed within a year, now runs Rs 34464 crore company as...

Who all are fined?
 
For SBO norms violations, a penalty of Rs 7 lakh has been slapped on LinkedIn India. Fines of Rs 2 lakh each have been imposed on Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, respectively.

Other individuals who have been fined are Keith Ranger Dolliver, Benjamin Owen Orndorff, Michelle Katty Leung, Lisa Emiko Sato, Ashutosh Gupta, Mark Leonard Nadres Legaspi and Henry Chining Fong. LinkedIn India has been set up as a subsidiary of Microsoft Group. An appeal can be filed against the order with the Regional Director (NR) within 60 days from the date of receipt of this order.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This blockbuster was highest grossing Bollywood film for just one day, fans alleged cheating, superstar was trolled

Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued since 2010, says services of...

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets new release date, is now called Indian 2: Zero Tolerance

'Nobody gives...': Dhoni talks about his fitness amid retirement speculations

Meet IIT graduate, once faced rejection from 75 investors, then built Rs 6700 crore company, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement